Darius Rucker Brings Plenty of Friends and Raises Lots of Cash at St. Jude Fundraiser

The hottest ticket in Nashville this week wasn't CMA Fest, it was Darius & Friends, Darius Rucker's annual charity concert for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. While tens of thousands of country music fans will descend on Nashville for the remainder of the week, only a lucky few had the chance to be on-hand for Monday's sold-out concert at the Ryman Auditorium, the iconic once-home of the Grande Ole Opry. It was an intimate show that promised not only the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman but also plenty of special guests. PopCulture was on-hand, and Darius & Friends delivered all that — all while raising a ton of money for the Memphis-based medical facility. In its 13th year, the show was a quick sellout, drawing eager fans — many of which had open pocketbooks for the cause. In addition to there being an online auction that raised more than $103,000, several in-house auctions were held before the show that had audience members throwing out thousands for signed guitars, meet-and-greets and even a seat upgrade for the night to come. After the series of sizable donations, the crowd was hot and ready for the night's proceedings, and Rucker and company obliged. (Note that the final, overall donation totals are still being calculated.) (Photo: Jason Kempin for Getty Images) Rucker himself came on and off stage all evening, riffing through lots of his solo hits, including "Alright," "For the First Time" and "Beers and Sunshine." He also sprinkled in a couple Hootie hits, "Hold My Name" and "Let Her Cry." Rucker also provided an unexpected switch-up, bringing out a brass section and swinging into covers of Frank Sinatra's "Summer Wind" and "Come Fly With Me." (Wayne Newton actually released "Summer Wind" first, but I mean, come on, it's a Sinatra song.) The covers didn't stop there, though, as he also delivered a buoyant rendition of "Valerie," the Zutons song made famous by Amy Winehouse and Mark Ronson. As for the "friends" at Darius & Friends, Rucker and event organizers did not disappoint. Scroll through to see who all showed up to support the cause.

Sara Evans (Photo: Jason Kempin for Getty Images) Sara Evans was the first beloved star to join the party, offering up a trio of performances that included a fun cover (a trend that would continue with all guest performers). She performed her hits "Suds in the Bucket" and "A Little Bit Stronger" before launching into the Bees Gees' "If I Can't Have You," which Yvonne Elliman performed on the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. The disco cover was an extra jolt to the already excited crowd, and it really set the tone for the night ahead. Plus, it allowed a bunch of older dudes in the crowd to feel like John Travolta by busting out their best versions of that one finger-point disco dance.

Rachel Wammack (Photo: Jason Kempin for Getty Images) Rachel Wammack was the second surprise performer of the evening, and she was a fresh face to many, including myself. She's been on the rise the past couple of years, and, if her Darius & Friends set was any indication, she'll continue to rise through the country ranks. Her one-two punch of the songs "Bless Your Little Heart" and "Like Me" prove she's got what it takes to hang with the Miranda Lamberts of the world. Speaking of Lambert, Wammack selected "Little Red Wagon" as her cover choice. It's not the best Lambert song, but it's a fun one that kept to good vibes of the evening going.

Caylee Hammack (Photo: Jason Kempin for Getty Images) Caylee Hammack was up next. (Side note, it is wild that there are two female country singers with the similar, unique last names Hammack and Wammack and they happened to perform within minutes of each other at this event.) The 28-year-old vocalist launched into a signature track, "Family Tree," before recalling the tragic story behind her next song "Forged in the Fire." She covered Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues" next, and it's never a bad time when you're hearing The Man in Black at the Ryman, where he famously filmed The Johnny Cash Show. Hammack then got a little bit more shine, as she stuck around to duet with Rucker on the song "Never Been Over," from Rucker's upcoming album.

Sheryl Crow (Photo: Jason Kempin for Getty Images) The biggest A-lister who stepped on the Ryman stage Saturday night (aside from Rucker) was the legendary Sheryl Crow. Fresh from a little league baseball game and wearing a flashy pink leather jacket and boots combo, Crow provided a true Music City moment. She played three of her biggest hits, "If It Makes You Happy," "The First Cut is the Deepest" and "Everyday is a Winding Road." "The First Cut is the Deepest" — which I just learned was a Cat Stevens / P. P. Arnold song originally — counted as the cover of the set, with Rucker joining her on vocals. The track isn't exactly made for Rucker's voice, but, who cares? These are the kind of moments that make Nashville such a special city to experience live music in.

Lindsay Ell (Photo: Jason Kempin for Getty Images) Thanks to Darius & Friends, your friendly neighborhood PopCulture.com editor finally got to experience Lindsay Ell. And, wow, I've been missing out. Ell has just escaped my radar. I knew she was a revered singer/guitar player, but for some reason, I just never sat down and listened to her. (Also I definitely get her mixed up with Lindsey Stirling because my brain can only process so many Lindsays/Lindseys.) For Darius & Friends, she absolutely shredded through "Right On Time" and "I Don't Love You" and made it look easy. She also used her slot as the final special guest to lay out a blazing version of Stevie Wonder's "Superstition." That's not a song you cover without the chops to do it, and Ell over-delivered on that front. Her extended guitar solo made it one of — if not the — highlight of the night.