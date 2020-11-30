Darius Rucker has teamed up with electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling for a new rendition of a classic holiday song, with the duo releasing their cover of "What Child Is This?" on Friday. Rucker and Stirling will perform the song during their appearance on the CMA Country Christmas special on Monday, Nov. 30.

Rucker and Stirling's version of the classic carol begins with Stirling's emotive violin playing before Rucker begins to sing, with piano, chimes and a children's choir rounding out the arrangement. Stirling previously released a solo instrumental version of the song on her 2017 holiday album Warmer in the Winter.

"I was so honored when the CMA asked me to perform ‘What Child Is This’ and to be getting to do it with an amazing musician like Lindsey is just awesome," Rucker said in a statement.

"I was so excited to be a part of the CMA Country Christmas again this year," Stirling added. "Every year, they give me an amazing chance to sparkle in their spectacular show. This year was extra special since I got to collaborate with the amazing Darius Rucker. Hope everyone loves it as much as we do!"

CMA Country Christmas will also include performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw and show host Thomas Rhett. The show will air on Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Stirling has performed during CMA Country Christmas multiple times over the years, performing "Silent Night" with Jennifer Nettles and "Celtic Carol" in 2015 and "Carol of the Bells" in 2018. Stirling competed on America's Got Talent in 2010 and then began posting regular content on her YouTube channel, which exploded in popularity. She has since released multiple albums and headlined a number of tours and will celebrate the holiday season on Dec. 12 with a live-stream special, Lindsey Stirling: Home for the Holidays.

Rucker recently hosted the CMA Awards alongside Reba McEntire for the first time and released the holiday song "Won't Be Home for Christmas" in October with his band Hootie & the Blowfish. The South Caroline native also has his own holiday album, 2014's Home for the Holidays.