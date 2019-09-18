‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lauren Alaina Shares New Video of Debut Performance

Lauren Alaina danced her first routine on Dancing With the Stars earlier this week, performing the Cha-cha-cha to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” with pro partner Gleb Savchenko. Alaina later reflected on the dance, sharing a new video of her routine, and opening up about the experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Alaina (@laurenalaina) on Sep 17, 2019 at 12:53pm PDT

“I (Shania) TWAINED my Cha-Chas off for this dance, and Man! I feel like a woman,” Alaina posted alongside the video.” I cannot believe I am actually on Dancing With The Stars. I am SO happy that [Gleb Savchenko] is my partner. Can’t wait to do another one!!!!”

It’s been a big week for Alaina. In addition to her debut on Dancing With the Stars, the American Idol alum announced the release of her new single, “Getting Good.”

“As if today already wasn’t the best day ever, we’re doing the premiere of Dancing With the Stars tonight,” Alaina shared in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories. “I’m so excited. I just did my run through and it went really well, so I feel a little more calm, and I have a big surprise. My new single, ‘Getting Good,’ went to radio today.”

“I released a new single today to radio, and you guys can hear it Sept. 27th on all digital platforms,” she continued. “It’s called ‘Getting Good.’ I am so proud of it and cannot wait for you to hear it. Today is my day.”

Alaina and Savchenko have plenty of reasons to smile as they prepare for the second week on DWTS. The two scored an impressive 19 out of 30, making them in third place, behind James Van Der Beek and his pro partner, Emma Slater, in first place with 21 points, and The Bachelorette Hannah Brown and her pro partner, Alan Bersten, in second place with 20 points. It’s an impressive start for Alaina, who was worried that she had two left feet.

“I think I might be the worst dancer,” Alaina told iHeartRadio station, The Bull. “I did competitive cheerleading. I was always in the back. I would tell people it was because I was the tallest. I think it was because I was the worst.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Davis