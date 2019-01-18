‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum John Schneider Loses Louisiana Property at Auction

Dancing With the Stars alum John Schneider had to bid a painful goodbye to his 57-acre Louisiana property, after he was unable to pay the mortgage. According to WBRZ news station, Paul Ferachi, a local businessman purchased the estate for $385,000.

The two men stood side-by-side as Ferachi shared his plans for Schneider’s former home.

“After talking with John, hopefully we’re gonna work something out where he still has access to the property.”

The Dukes of Hazzard star was understandably upset after failing to come up with enough money to pay what he owed.

“I can’t help but feel a bit like a failure… I just basically lost something I’ve been dreaming about since I was 8. However, I do believe there are good people,” Schneider said. “I came to Louisiana for a good reason, and it’s because of the people of Louisiana.”

Schneider previously revealed the the sheriff had seized his property, after he owed a reported $240,000, which, due to various circumstances, including the Louisiana flood in 2016 and his divorce from his wife, Elvira, he was unable to pay. But one thing the singer has not lost is hope.

“I’m excited that we’re talking,” Schneider said, referring to Ferachi. “I had no idea if I’d be talking or packing. Talking is better than packing.”

The 58-year-old also sounded optimistic in his latest social media post, shared only hours after the auction was completed.

“Pay close attention today,” he wrote. “I have a victory special coming up this afternoon! You don’t want to miss this!”

Schneider might have had several setbacks that led to the property seizure, but he insisted he had no one to blame but himself.

“First of all: This is not the sheriff’s doing – not the sheriff’s doing at all,” Schneider wrote on social media. “This is my doing. The sheriff is not the one that couldn’t pay the mortgage. The sheriff is not the one who got himself in trouble.”

“I’m the one that got myself in trouble,” he added. “His department is great. They are all doing their job. This problem is my problem, my doing.”

Schneider also promised he would not let anything, including losing his property, stifle his dreams for the future.

“This dream is a dream I am not going to give up on,” he vowed. “I’ve had it since I was eight years old, and I’m going to continue having it until the day I achieve it or the day I die… Come hell or high water — and believe me, we’ve been through both — we are going to get through this or die trying.”

