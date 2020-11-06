Dan + Shay released their first original holiday song on Friday, sharing new track "Take Me Home for Christmas" with fans. Written by Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney along with Andy Albert, Jordan Reynolds, Jordan Schmidt and Mitchell Tenpenny and produced by Smyers, the song is a romantic plea from its narrator to their partner to take them home for Christmas for the first time.

"Baby, won’t you take me home for Christmas / Show me around your town / Take me where you used to watch the snow come down," the duo sings in the chorus. "All of your traditions / I wanna know them all / You’ll check every box off of my list / If you take me home for Christmas."

Smyers and Mooney teased the song's arrival on Thursday with a video on Instagram of themselves dressing in Santa suits. "it’s been a long year, so we decided to get in the holiday spirit early. our brand new original Christmas song 'take me home for Christmas' will be available everywhere at midnight eastern time tonight, and we hope that it brings a bit of feel-good into your world," they wrote. "hit the link in our bio/story to pre-save. this is going to be a fun era, just sayin’..."

"This is our first original Christmas song, and we had a blast writing and recording it," Smyers added in a statement. "It was cool to get in the holiday spirit a little early this year because I think we could all use some extra positivity and cheer. Our fans have asked for Christmas music every year, so I hope you all have as much fun listening to it as we did making it."

Dan + Shay were scheduled to have been on the road this year on their The (Arena) Tour, but they were only able to play three shows before the trek was put on pause due to the coronavirus. The duo has stayed busy by sharing at-home performances and working on new music, releasing a new single "I Should Probably Go to Bed" in July. This week, they will take the stage at the CMA Awards with Justin Bieber to perform their collaboration "10,000 Hours," which is nominated for multiple awards during the show. Dan + Shay is also nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year and Smyers has an additional two nominations as a producer.