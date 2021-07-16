Dan + Shay Announce Upcoming Fourth Album, 'Good Things'

✖

Dan + Shay officially unveiled plans for their fourth studio album on Friday, announcing that Good Things will be available on Aug. 13. In addition, the duo also released the album's title track, which duo member Dan Smyers wrote with Ross Copperman, Jason Evigan and Ashley Gorley.

"we poured every bit of our hearts into this project and have never been more excited for anything in our entire lives," Dan + Shay wrote on Instagram. "can’t wait for it to be yours so soon." Good Things features 12 songs all produced by Smyers, several of which were also written with Smyers' bandmate Shay Mooney. Good Things follows Dan + Shay's self-titled 2018 album, which contained the smash hits "Tequila" and "Speechless." The new project will include multiple tracks that are already familiar to fans including recent releases "I Should Probably Go to Bed" and "Glad You Exist" as well as Dan + Shay's massively successful collaboration with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours."

The country duo will take their new album out on the road when they resume their first-ever headlining arena tour, Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour, which made it through just three shows in 2020 before the pandemic shut down the concert industry. The trek is set to resume on Sept. 9 in Greenville, South Carolina. See the full track list for Good Things below and pre-order the album here.

1. Good Things (Dan Smyers, Ross Copperman, Jason Evigan, Ashley Gorley)^

2. Steal My Love (Dan Smyers, Andy Albert, Ashley Gorley, Jordan Reynolds)

3. You (Dan Smyers, Dave Barnes, Jordan Reynolds)*

4. Body Language (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes, Jordan Reynolds)*

5. Give In To You (Dan Smyers, Julia Michaels, Jordan Reynolds)+

6. Irresponsible (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Julia Michaels, Jordan Reynolds)*

7. Lying (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert, Jordan Reynolds, Bill Withers)

8. One Direction (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert, Jordan Reynolds)

9. Let Me Get Over Her (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert, Kyle Fishman, Jordan Schmidt, Brad Tursi)*

10. Glad You Exist (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Ryan Lewis, Tayla Parx, Jordan Reynolds)

11. 10,000 Hours (with Justin Bieber) (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Reynolds, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd)

12. I Should Probably Go To Bed (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Sean Douglas, Jason Evigan)

All tracks produced by Dan Smyers

*Co-produced with Scott Hendricks

^Co-produced with Jason Evigan

+Co-produced with Jordan Reynolds