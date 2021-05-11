Dan + Shay Announce Rescheduled Arena Tour Dates, Tease New Album

✖

Dan + Shay were able to play just three dates of their first headlining arena tour in March 2020 before the pandemic shut down the entire concert industry, and the duo has now announced rescheduled dates for the trek as well as a handful of additional shows. Dan + Shay will be joined by Ingrid Andress and The Band Camino on the run, which, begins on Sept. 9 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Tickets for previous dates will be honored for rescheduled shows and tickets for the new shows are currently on sale. Along with their tour announcement, duo members Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney also teased their upcoming fourth studio album, which has not yet been announced. In a message on Instagram, they capitalized certain letters to form the word "Album," leading fans to believe that the duo's new project will be arriving soon.

"nothing makes us hAppier than being abLe to say that the (arena) tour is OFFICIALLY happening and kicks off septemBer 9th in greenville, sc," they wrote. "also excited to annoUnce the we have added los angeles (staples center) + san diego (pechanga arena) to the tour. pre-sale for these shows starts today at 10 am local time (code: arena), and all other tickets on sale now. froM the bottom of our hearts, thank y’all so much for being patient with us on all of this. we’ve missed y’all more than you know, and promise it will be so worth the wait. trust us. comment which show(s) we’ll see you at! we’ve literally never been more excited for anything in our entire lives."

See Dan + Shay's full list of tour dates below.

Sept. 9 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sept. 10 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

Sept. 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sept. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 18, 2021 Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 23 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Sept. 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Sept. 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Oct. 1 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oct. 2 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Oct. 3 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Oct. 15* - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

Oct. 16* - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Oct. 17 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

Oct. 20 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Oct. 21 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Oct. 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Oct. 24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Oct. 28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Oct. 29 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Nov. 4 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Nov. 5 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Nov. 12 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Nov. 13 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Nov. 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Nov. 20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Nov. 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Dec. 3 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 4 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

Dec. 5 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Dec. 7 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

*newly announced date