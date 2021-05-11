Dan + Shay Announce Rescheduled Arena Tour Dates, Tease New Album
Dan + Shay were able to play just three dates of their first headlining arena tour in March 2020 before the pandemic shut down the entire concert industry, and the duo has now announced rescheduled dates for the trek as well as a handful of additional shows. Dan + Shay will be joined by Ingrid Andress and The Band Camino on the run, which, begins on Sept. 9 in Greenville, South Carolina.
Tickets for previous dates will be honored for rescheduled shows and tickets for the new shows are currently on sale. Along with their tour announcement, duo members Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney also teased their upcoming fourth studio album, which has not yet been announced. In a message on Instagram, they capitalized certain letters to form the word "Album," leading fans to believe that the duo's new project will be arriving soon.
"nothing makes us hAppier than being abLe to say that the (arena) tour is OFFICIALLY happening and kicks off septemBer 9th in greenville, sc," they wrote. "also excited to annoUnce the we have added los angeles (staples center) + san diego (pechanga arena) to the tour. pre-sale for these shows starts today at 10 am local time (code: arena), and all other tickets on sale now. froM the bottom of our hearts, thank y’all so much for being patient with us on all of this. we’ve missed y’all more than you know, and promise it will be so worth the wait. trust us. comment which show(s) we’ll see you at! we’ve literally never been more excited for anything in our entire lives."
See Dan + Shay's full list of tour dates below.
Sept. 9 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Sept. 10 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
Sept. 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sept. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 18, 2021 Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
Sept. 23 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Sept. 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Sept. 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Oct. 1 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Oct. 2 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Oct. 3 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Oct. 15* - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
Oct. 16* - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
Oct. 17 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
Oct. 20 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Oct. 21 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Oct. 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Oct. 24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Oct. 28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Oct. 29 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
Nov. 4 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Nov. 5 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Nov. 12 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
Nov. 13 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Nov. 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Nov. 20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Nov. 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Dec. 3 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 4 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
Dec. 5 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Dec. 7 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
*newly announced date