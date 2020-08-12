Dan + Shay Announce Rescheduled 2021 Arena Tour Dates

Dan + Shay have announced a series of new dates for their arena tour after the trek was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, sharing the news with fans on Tuesday. Duo members Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney were able to play three shows of their The (Arena) Tour earlier this year, starting with two shows in Nashville in March and another in Columbus, Ohio before the tour was stopped. A series of rescheduled dates will begin in September 2021 and run through December of next year.

In a message, the duo thanked their fans "for being so patient while we worked through the rescheduling of the (arena) tour." "we’re absolutely crushed that it wasn’t able to happen this year, but your safety is more important to us than anything, so we made the difficult decision to move the tour to 2021," they wrote. "even though it seems like an eternity, the new year will be here before we know it, and we promise it will be worth the wait. we miss you all so much (seriously, more than you even know), and hope that you’re staying well in the meantime."

All tickets for original shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates, though some shows were not able to be rescheduled. Ticketholders whose original shows have been canceled or who are not able to attend a rescheduled date will be able to receive a refund at their point of purchase.

"details aside, just know that we care about every single one of you, and are grateful, as always, for your continued support," Smyers and Mooney wrote. "it’s been a rollercoaster of a year, but hopefully we’ll become better because of it. much love to all, and see you on the road in 2021."

See the list of rescheduled dates below:

Sept. 9 — Greenville, S.C. / Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sept. 10 — Charlottesville, Va. / John Paul Jones Arena

Sept. 11 — Uncasville, Ct. / Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 14 — Philadelphia, Pa. / Wells Fargo Arena

Sept. 16 — New York, N.Y. / Madison Square Garden

Sept. 17 — Pittsburgh, Pa. / PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 18 — Greensboro, N.C. / Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 23 — Louisville, Ky. / KFC Yum! Center

Sept. 24 — Milwaukee, Wisc. / Fiserv Forum

Sept. 25 — Minneapolis, Minn. / Target Center

Oct. 1 — Indianapolis, Ind. / Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oct. 2 — Chicago, Ill. / United Center

Oct. 3 — Grand Rapids, Mich. / Van Andel Arena

Oct. 17 — Glendale, Ariz. / Gila River Arena

Oct. 20 — San Francisco, Calif. / Chase Center

Oct. 21 — Sacramento, Calif. / Golden 1 Center

Oct. 23 — Salt Lake City, Utah / Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 24 — Denver, Colo. / Pepsi Center

Oct. 28 — Portland, Ore. / Moda Center

Oct. 29 — Tacoma, Wash. / Tacoma Dome

Nov. 4 — Orlando, Fla. / Amway Center

Nov. 5 — Atlanta, Ga. / State Farm Arena

Nov. 12 — Omaha, Neb. / Chi Health Center

Nov. 13 — Tulsa, Okla. / BOK Center

Nov. 14 — Kansas City, Mo. / T-Mobile Center

Nov. 20 — New Orleans, La. / Smoothie King Center

Nov. 21 — Dallas, Texas / American Airlines Center

Dec. 3 — Detroit, Mich. / Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 4 — Hershey, Pa. / Giant Center

Dec. 5 — Newark, N.J. / Prudential Center

Dec. 7 — Boston, Mass. / TD Garden