Country Superstar Reveals the Song He Dedicated to His Wife That She Said Was ‘F—ed Up’

Eric Church knows now to think twice before dedicating a song to his wife!

The “Drink in My Hand” artist, 48, recalled a hilarious moment in his marriage to wife Katherine during a performance in Detroit on Oct. 2, revealing that his bride wasn’t too thrilled with him when he dedicated his 2014 song “That’s Damn Rock & Roll” to her.

“I was kind of caught up in the moment of the show, and I wanted to call them out and talk about how important this journey has been for me,” Eric recalled of his attempt to pay tribute to his family in a video captured by a concertgoer on TikTok.

“I happened to call them out and talk about that before the next song that I’m about to play you,” the country star went on. “The first few lines of this song are: ‘It ain’t a needle in a vein. It ain’t backstage sex. It ain’t lines of cocaine on a private jet.’”

“I walk off stage, and my wife goes, ‘What the f— is wrong with you?’” Eric continued. “She goes, ‘There’s 30 songs you could have dedicated to me, but those first three lines alone…’ She goes, ‘That’s f—ed up.’”

As the crowd laughed, the “Smoke a Little Smoke” artist concluded, “So I’ve played this song every show since.”

“That’s Damn Rock & Roll” debuted on Eric’s 2014 album The Outsiders and also includes more sentimental lyrics about the musician’s artistic journey. “It ain’t about the money you make / when a record gets sold,” he sings. “It’s about doin’ it for nothin’ / ’cause it lives in your soul.”

Eric and Katherine married in an intimate ceremony in 2008 at the Westglow Spa & Resort in Blowing Rock, N.C., with the groom writing the song “You Make It Look So Easy” in a more romantic dedication to his new bride. The couple are now parents to two sons, Boone McCoy and Tennessee “Hawk” Hawkins.