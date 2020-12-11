Eric Church is continuing the rollout to his upcoming album, sharing new song "Doing Life With Me" on Friday, Dec. 11. The acoustic-based tune is a love song from Church to all those who have stood by him through his life and career, written by Church with Casey Beathard and Jeffrey Steele.

"I don't pray much anymore for this old troubadour's / Happiness, wishes, wants and needs / End of my ropes, hopes and dreams," the chorus reads. "Am I living, giving thanks for the ships I never sank? / Every big, every little in the everyday things / The notes and the words in the songs I sing / To the ones doing life with me."

Church's as-yet-unannounced seventh studio album was written and recorded during a 28-day retreat to the mountains of North Carolina shortly before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, and while some of the Chief's new music has seemed to touch on current events ("Stick That in Your Country Song," "Through My Ray-Bans"), he says that was just a happy accident.

"The interesting thing about my perspective is we made this project before COVID ever existed," he told PopCulture.com and other media in a virtual press room at the CMA Awards. "So, for me, we never came in reacting to COVID. We made this project, we wrote this project, we recorded this project before we ever knew what COVID was."

"I think a lot of that is a little bit divine that you listen to songs and you hear what the songs are, you very easily go, 'This sounds like they were in the middle of quarantine,' but we weren't," he continued. "I was not. So, for me, it just happened the way it was supposed to happen. I did not make this album after COVID happened. I made it before."

Church has so far released a number of songs from the project and was recently named Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards in November.

"If you look at the CMA, whatever award show you want to say, there's not really been winners this year," he mused after his win. "Nobody's played, nobody's done the things that we normally do. It's been a year, to me, of losses. It's been a year of managing those losses. So it was really hard for me to accept this award, which I have wanted forever, not for me, but for the people that work so hard and they push those carts up and down ramps and they stay up all night long. Not me or the band, but the guys that put us on stage."