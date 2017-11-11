Watch: Country Stars Read Mean Tweets of Themselves on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Jimmy Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets” segment has become one of the most beloved bits on his late night talk show, and now he’s dropped a new one with country music artists in honor of the recent CMA Awards.

As usual, the video reveals celebrities reading cruel things that people tweeted about them and will have viewers laughing uncontrollably.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is actually the third edition of country stars reading mean tweets about themselves, and it features the Zac Brown Band, Cassadee Pope, Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Randy Houser, Old Dominion, Trace Adkins, Darius Rucker, Dan + Shay, Jana Kramer, Chris Young, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Chris Stapleton, Jake Owen, Little Big Town and Justin Moore.

There were many hilarious tweets, like one that suggested Blake Shelton should be tossed “off (a) highway overpass,” and another that ridiculed Luke Combs’ beard.

The best moment, however, came from Trace Adkins, who read a tweet asking, “If we all just concede that Trace Adkins is an a–hole, can we move on?”

After reading the tweet, Adkins looked into the camera and said, “I have.”

When the ratings for Wednesday night’s TV line-up came in, they revealed that the CMA Awards on ABC had emerged the winner. With an estimated 14.3 million viewers, the awards easily toppled the competing shows on various other networks.

Following up the awards show in second place was Survivor, which took in an estimated 7.7 million viewers.