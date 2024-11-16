Country Star Shot At Texas Ranch: Latest on Sundance Head’s Condition

Country singer Sundance Head is recovering after being shot on his ranch in Texas on Friday. According to TMZ, the country star’s agent Trey Newman confirmed the singer was at his ranch and was able to call 911 himself. He was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Tyler, TX.

The country star’s wife, Misty, claims paramedics confirmed the bullet hit her husband in the stomach and was asking for prayers on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ notes that it isn’t clear how Sundance Head was shot, but his agent told them that he does hunt out on his ranch. The New York Post added in their confirmation of Sundance Head’s condition, noting he was in stable condition.

“It missed all vital organs. It was not self-inflicted,” Newman said. “We don’t know if it was an accident with his gun or if it was another hunter nearby.

“The bullet is lodged in some fatty tissue, and the only way it could have happened is if it traveled through something else,” he added. Newman also noted that Sundance Head was expected to go in for immediate surgery after being airlifted, but didn’t require it after arrival.

“It sounds like they’re gonna leave it in there,” he said. “His wife is on the way to the hospital now to get a little more information from the doctors. We’re not sure if he is awake.”

Fans of The Voice will remember Sundance Head from his appearance on the show in 2016, with Blake Shelton as his coach. He also appeared on American Idol in 2007, making it to the semifinals.