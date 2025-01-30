Country Star Arrested After Violating Court Order: Latest on Sam Hunt

Grammy-nominated country singer Sam Hunt found himself behind bars in Tennessee last week after police say he violated terms related to a previous DUI conviction, though his team now confirms the charges have been dropped. According to TMZ, the “Country House” singer was arrested in Henderson County on Jan. 20 for allegedly speeding and violating an interlock device requirement.

Hunt was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond. The incident occurred when authorities stopped Hunt’s vehicle for excessive speed in Henderson County, located halfway between Memphis and Nashville, where the singer resides with his wife and two children.

The interlock device violation stems from Hunt’s 2019 DUI arrest in Nashville, where police found him driving in the wrong direction on Ellington Parkway with a blood alcohol level of .173, more than twice the legal limit. “It’s not that I don’t drink at all, but I put myself in a position by being out, seeing friends at a show, leaving my phone in an Uber,” Hunt explained in an interview. “We’d Uber’d all night, then went back to a friend’s house, had some pizza. I fell asleep on the couch, woke up groggy. I should’ve been more conscious, but I wasn’t. So I take responsibility.”

Following that incident, Hunt pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI in Davidson County Circuit Court and received a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days, serving 48 hours at DUI Education Centers. His license was suspended for a year, with reinstatement contingent on installing an interlock device in his vehicle. He also completed an alcohol safety course.

However, the latest legal trouble appears to be resolved. “Sam’s lawyer cleared the paperwork in court this week and there will be no charges,” a representative told TMZ. “A speeding ticket was issued and will be paid.”

The chart-topping artist, who has earned five Grammy nominations throughout his career and whose hit “Body Like a Back Road” has garnered nearly one billion Spotify streams, has maintained a relatively low profile in recent years. Hunt has released only an EP and occasional singles, with his latest track, “Liberty,” debuting last fall.

Hunt’s personal life has also seen ups and downs. He married Hannah Lee Fowler in 2017, and while she filed for divorce in 2022, she later withdrew the petition. The couple has since reconciled and now awaits the arrival of their third child in May.