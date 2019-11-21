Sam Hunt Arrested After Allegedly Driving Drunk in Nashville

Country star Sam Hunt was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly driving drunk in Nashville, WKRN reports. A police report alleges that the 34-year-old was driving the wrong way down a road in East Nashville, and was booked into the Metro jail around 6:30 a.m. on charges of driving under the influence and having an open container. He was later released around 9 a.m. on a $2,500 bond.

JUST IN: Sam Hunt arrested on a DUI charge here in Nashville early this morning. pic.twitter.com/EbkBIvYwUv — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) November 21, 2019

An arrest warrant states that police were notified that a driver was traveling the wrong way, finding the vehicle swerving in and out of its lane. Officers initiated a traffic stop at which the driver, identified as Hunt, reportedly had trouble giving his Tennessee license and attempted to hand over his credit card and passport.

A field sobriety test was given and the warrant states that Hunt had a blood alcohol content of .173, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

WATCH: Country star Sam Hunt leaves jail after being arrested for DUI in East Nashville.https://t.co/Ajlsb1WNC8 pic.twitter.com/O7C9zno9aA — Nickelle Smith (@NickelleReports) November 21, 2019

The singer was described as smelling of alcohol and having bloodshot eyes and investigators said that there were two empty beers next to him. Hunt admitted to drinking alcohol “recently” and was the only person in the car.

A court date for Hunt has been set for Jan. 17, 2020.

The arrest comes one day before Hunt planned to release a new song, which would follow his recent single, “Kinfolks.” That song was his first release since 2018’s “Downtown’s Dead,” which followed his massive 2017 smash, “Body Like a Back Road.” Hunt is preparing to turn his sophomore album in to his label in January.

