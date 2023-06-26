Country Singer Postpones All Concerts to Improve His 'Mental and Physical Health'

Orville Peck has postponed the remainder of his Bronco tour to focus on his "mental and physical health." The country singer, known for performing with a fringed veil, shared the news with fans Wednesday, telling his more than 600,000 followers, "this was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make."

"I've come to realize that my current mental and physical health won't allow me to bring you my best," Peck, real name Daniel Pitout, wrote. "My fans mean the absolute world to me and I am so incredibly thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket to come and see us play, I do not take it for granted. Being on stage is my favourite thing in the world. But I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before, in order to do what I love for many years to come. I truly hope you can understand."

Peck's summer Bronco tour kicked off on June 20 with a sold-out show at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The tour was set to bring the musician across North America before concluding on Aug. 10 at the Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company in New Mexico. Shows now postponed include a Seattle Pride festival, shows supporting last year's Bronco in Canada, and shows at Newport Folk Festival, Outside Lands, Hinterland, and more. At this time, rescheduled dates for the shows have not been announced.

The Bronco tour began as a series of concerts held last summer and continued earlier this spring. In between those two legs of the tour, the 35-year-old South African native performed at the Coachella, Stagecoach and Boston Calling music festivals. During his show at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, Peck performed songs from Bronco and his last LP Pony, with the BrooklynVegan reporting that the musician also performed his country cover of Lady Gaga's "Born This Way."

Peck's Wednesday news was met with an outpouring of support from his fans. Commenting on the post, American drag queen BenDeLaCreme applauded Peck "for all that you share with us AND for showing your fans that taking care of yourself is strong, noble, and ESSENTIAL!" One fan wrote, "Hang in there. Take care of yourself. Take your time and we're all looking forward to when you want come back and when you do--it'll be a barn-burner."