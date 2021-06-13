Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Gets Musical, Sings on Orville Peck's Lady Gaga Cover

✖

While Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough is primarily known as an actress from such films as Logan Lucky, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Magic Mike, but she is following in her legendary grandfather's footsteps on her latest project. Country singer Orville Peck is one of the latest LGBTQIA musicians who are covering songs for the 10th anniversary of Lady Gaga's iconic album Born This Way, covering the title track with Keough singing back up. Lady Gaga announced the project in May, using it as a way for "representing and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community," and the album is dropping on June 18.

Peck shared the news on his Instagram, expressing his excitement to be involved in the project. "My official country road cover of ‘Born This Way’ for the 10th anniversary edition of Born This Way Reimagined is out now!" Peck wrote. "I am so honored and excited to be a part of the iconic legacy of this song and album. Thank you Lady Gaga for askin me and Happy Pride y’all."

Keough is set to enter a major phase of her career, starring in this summer's latest A24 film, Zola, based on Twitter's wildest story thread. She is also set to star in the Amazon series Daisy Jones and the Six, based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Keough will star as Daisy Jones, the lead singer in a Fleetwood Mac-like band, complete with the drama, relationship tangles, and 1970s ballads. This project will definitely allow Keough to channel the rock star streak in her lineage. Also starring Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, and Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the Six is going to be the series that no one can shut up about.

While Keough hasn't spoken much about her celebrity upbringing -- she counts Michael Jackson and Nicholas Cage as stepfathers -- she did open up a bit to InStyle about how her childhood shaped who she is today. "When I was younger, I was obsessed with my mom's [Lisa Marie Presley] closet and would try on all her stuff," she said. Keough booked her first paying gig as a Tommy Hilfiger model at the age of 12, and she revealed that she "bought a Fendi purse with my first paycheck."