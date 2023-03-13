Country Singer and 'The Voice' Alum Taryn Papa Gets Married

Country singer Taryn Papa is a married woman! The Voice alum, 33, wed fiancé Brett Ehmen, 35, in a stunning ceremony aboard the Sun Dream yacht in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Saturday after two years together. Papa and her risk advisor/producer husband tied the knot in a wedding that the captain of a four-hour cruise up the Intercoastal Waterway officiated.

Sharing moments from their big day on social media, Papa posted an Instagram video set to her song "No One's Gonna Love You (Like I Do)," writing in the caption, "From the moment that I met you baby, I knew." Opening up to PEOPLE about their decision to get married aboard the Sun Dream, Papa said, "The moment I saw the yacht photos and where the ceremony would take place, I knew I wanted a big floral arch to say our vows under. I wanted something really simplistic and romantic, lots of candles and beautiful red roses."

Papa walked down the aisle in a stunning Morilee by Madeline Gardner wedding dress that was given to her y a late fan whose wife runs Oconee Bridal in Eatonton, Georgia. "He had been following me and my music career for years [and] they generously asked if they could gift me a dress," she shared. "I know God is giving him front-row seats to see one of his last wishes come true!" Papa made the dress even more special by stitching a piece of her mother's wedding gown inside, which was just one of the sentimental touches she added to the big day.

"I had my late grandmother's wedding band disassembled into two bands to surround my diamond engagement right, made to resemble hers, to always have her close to my heart," she told the outlet. "I grew up loving and admiring her ring so much and I am honored to have the opportunity to incorporate this heirloom and symbol of her true love on my wedding day."

Papa also added a garter belt to her bridal outfit that was given to her by her mom in addition to a veil borrowed from her sister, which the musician called a "perfect good luck charm" for her own marriage. The Voice Season 19 alum gushed, "[I'm most excited] to become a wife and start our life together. Knowing that no matter what the day may bring, challenges or triumphs, we have each other forever."