Country Radio Welcomes Morgan Wallen Back to Airwaves Despite Racial Slur Scandal

✖

Morgan Wallen's music was removed from country radio earlier this year after he was seen on video using a racial slur. But, his song "Sand in My Boots" has been played on radio stations across the country as of late, per Billboard. So, it would appear as though Wallen's ban from country radio has ended.

Billboard reported that "Sand in My Boots," which is the opening song from Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album has been played on most radio stations in the country. The country singer's album was originally released on Jan. 8, 2021. MRC Data's 2021 midyear report noted that the album was the most popular one in the United States from Jan. 1 to July 1. The release of "Sand in My Boots" on the radio comes months after Wallen's music was banned from the airwaves amid the racial slur controversy. His music was banned after he was caught on tape using the N-word while out with friends in Nashville. He subsequently issued an apology for using such offensive language.

Back in February, around the time that Wallen's racial slur scandal first made headlines, numerous radio station conglomerates, including iHeartMedia and Cumulus, announced that they would be removing the singer's music from the radio. Cumulus Media, which is the second-largest radio chain in the United States, even sent out a directive to stations to inform them to remove Wallen's music from the air. Brian Philips, EVP of programming for the chain, and John Dimick, the company's head of programming operations, issued a directive that read, "Team, unfortunately country music star Morgan Wallen was captured on video Sunday evening using a racial slur. Effective immediately we request that all of Morgan Wallen's music be removed from our playlists without exception. More to follow."

While Wallen's music was removed from the air, it was back on the radio as early as June. Variety reported that Wallen's music was quietly added back to airwaves that month. The publication noted that it was believed that executives left the decision to play his music again was left up to the respective stations. Their opinion regarding the situation was reportedly along the lines of “make your own decision. If you’re comfortable with putting his music on the radio and think the guy has been on the sidelines long enough, that’s your call.” Based on the latest update regarding his music, it would appear as though the industry has decided that Wallen's ban from the radio has lasted "long enough."