Country Music Star Zach Bryan Says He’s Been Sober 2 Months

Zach Bryan hasn’t “touched alcohol” for nearly two months after going on a journey of self-discovery.

The “Something in the Orange” singer, 29, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that he decided to stop drinking after a 20-day cross-country motorcycle trip, at the end of which he remembered thinking, “I really need some f—king help.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Being in the military for a decade and then thrown into a spotlight that I hadn’t fully comprehended the scope of, had some subconscious effects on me as a person,” he continued. “I was not content but I also feared showing weakness because that’s not who I am or how I was raised.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 13: Zach Bryan performs during the Windy City Smokeout at the United Center on July 13, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Michael Hickey / Getty Images)

Using alcohol to fill the “consistent black hole” he felt inside, Bryan explained that his mental health was also impacted by attacks he faced online, which caused “earth-shattering panic attacks.”

“The anxiety I felt was paralyzing and I thought since I was successful, had the money I always longed for, and had great friends, that I could tough anything out,” the Grammy winner wrote.

After deciding to seek help from a therapist, Bryan said he began working through his “toxic relationship with booze” and how he copes “with major life changes.”

“I haven’t touched alcohol for nearly two months now — something I had to do for my own personal clarity,” he wrote. “I needed to see the world objectively.” Now, after two months, Bryan is feeling better than ever.

“I feel great. I feel content. I feel whole,” he said. “There’s nothing I need to get me by anymore.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Musician Zach Bryan performs onstage during the ‘American Heartbreak’ tour at The Wiltern on October 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Scott Dudelson / Getty Images)

As Bryan concluded his message, the “I Remember Everything” singer encouraged people who are “too tough, too stubborn, too scared” to ask for help when it comes to their alcohol use to reach out, writing, “Know that the most stubborn dumbass on the planet did and doesn’t regret it.”

In the caption of his lengthy post, Bryan wrote, “In no way is this a greater than thou sentiment and I’m aware I am one of the luckiest men alive. I pray people don’t take this as me taking my blessings for granted.”

“I wanted to share this because I feel like a lot of people go through mental struggles at times and feel alone in them, which leads plenty to suffer in silence,” he continued. “Here’s me on mental health. I hope it helps someone struggling to find words when they’re down on their luck.”