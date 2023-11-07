Country Music Star Reveals Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photoshoot

Country music star MacKenzie Porter has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child. Taking to social media, the Canadian singer-songwriter showed off her baby bump in a series of photos alongside her husband, actor and singer Jake Etheridge. The pair also included their adorable pup in the photoshoot, making for one happy little family.

"Our sweet baby. We couldn't be more excited to meet you, hold you, kiss your lil squishy cheeks and let Willa lick your lil toes," reads the caption, penned to the bundle-of-joy from the eager parents-to-be. "To say we are a tad nervous would be an understatement but what we know without an ounce of doubt is that we will love you more than anything in this entire world. We will never go back to who we were before. WE are now THREE (well 4 including the fur bean) forever." The sweet message is signed, "Love Mom and Dad."

Back in 2022, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Porter about her new music and holiday tour, as well as her and Etheridge's close friendship with fellow country star Dustin Lynch, whom she's collaborated with on his mega-hit single "Thinking 'Bout You." The track is one of Lynch's most played, and currently has more than 166 million streams on Spotify. "Dustin and I have a really good relationship," she said of working with Lynch. "We not only did the song and got to experience all these things together. And things that I had never ever experienced, like late-night TV and Good Morning America, and Nissan Stadium. All these firsts that I got to experience with him."

She went on to share, "Also, he would invite me and my husband out on his boat and we'd go boating and wakeboarding. And he's just now a really great friend of mine. That relationship is just one I'll always cherish. So I would really say he is somebody in my life that has made such a big impact."

Porter added, however, "There's so many people. And I'm also an actress, so I feel like there's shows that I've done that other actors have become some of my best friends. And I'm just really grateful. It's kind of cool that I have a job that I can meet new people all the time and spark up these really long-term friendships with."