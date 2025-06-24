Country Music Star Hospitalized After Slurring His Words Mid-Concert

Country music star Ronnie McDowell was hospitalized after suffering a “mini stroke” during a performance over the weekend.

The “Older Women” singer, 75, had been about three or four songs into his set at the Summer Solstice Music Festival in Pennsylvania Saturday when he started “not making sense” and slurring his words, his tour manager told WKRN.

McDowell’s tour manager quickly stopped the show and pulled the singer off stage to ask him if he was feeling alright, to which McDowell responded “no” and said he thought he might have suffered a stroke. The “King is Gone” performer was then rushed to the hospital, his son Ronnie Dean McDowell Jr. telling fans on Facebook that McDowell “has been admitted for a possible stroke and they are doing a CT and an MRI.” His other son, Tyler Dean McDowell, also shared an update on Facebook Saturday night.

Photo Credit: Erika Goldring/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“I know you’re all concerned. I promise—no one is more worried than I am,” he said. “Please understand, this is an incredibly stressful time, and right now, my focus is on my Dad. If there’s anything that needs to be shared, I promise — we will.”

McDowell Jr. confirmed in a Sunday night update that his father “definitely had a mini stroke” and said doctors “are going to do imaging on his heart tomorrow.” He assured fans, “this so far is good news!”

Confirming McDowell’s diagnosis to Page Six Monday, the signer’s representative added that he was “doing much better” and doctors were “going to run some more test[s] today before he heads back to Nashville.”

According to Tyler, McDowell was released from the hospital early Monday, with a post he shared adding that McDowell’s “will update more on their personal platforms. I’m sure he’ll be back out doing what he loves soon, Ronnie is a go-getter. Thanks for all the prayers!”

Further updates regarding McDowell’s condition haven’t been shared at this time. The singer is next scheduled to perform at Kellie’s Homestead in Dry Ridge, Kentucky on Saturday, with additional summer shows Nashville, Plano, Texas, Russellville, Alabama, Selma, North Carolina, and more. It’s unclear if McDowell’s hospitalization and recovery will impact those scheduled performances.

McDowell rose to fame during the late 1970s with his song “The King is Gone,” which paid tribute to Elvis Presley. He followed it with “I Love You, I Love You, I Love You,” and has gone on to release other hits such as “Older Women,” “You’re Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation,” and “All Tied Up.”