Country music star Morgan Myles recently shared the news of her engagement to boyfriend Taylor Place in a new interview with People. The proposal, which took place on July 14 at Myles' Nashville residence, was described by the singer as nothing short of "hysterical" due to a series of unexpected events leading up to the moment.

Myles, known for her stint on season 22 of The Voice, had just returned from an exhausting recording session in Los Angeles when the proposal unfolded. Her parents, accomplices in Place's surprise plan, had fabricated a story about a surprise birthday celebration for a family friend to ensure Myles would be present.

The day of the proposal began with Myles' mother insisting she wear a particular blue dress she had purchased for her daughter. However, the real drama began during their car ride home. "On the way, we're about 10 minutes from the house, my mom goes, 'Oh, my God. Our neighbor next door said that there's cops at the house,'" Myles recounted to People. This unexpected news sent Myles into a panic, fearing her house might be on fire due to an old dryer she had left running.

As they approached the house, Myles' anxiety escalated. "So my dad starts driving more recklessly to go back to the house. And I'm like, 'Is the fire department there?' My dog is my everything. And I'm thinking, Teddy's locked in the house. I am really, really scared," she shared.

Upon arrival, Myles rushed inside to assess the situation. Her mother then cryptically said, "Morgan, you better see this...," further confusing and alarming Myles. At this moment, the event's true nature began to unfold.

"I see Taylor holding flowers in the backyard, and I go, 'What the hell?' I can't even process. I'm so overwhelmed. My heart's beating. We get back there, and my two friends had obviously helped, it was hysterical," Myles recalled.

The scene that greeted Myles was a romantic setup, complete with Céline Dion's music playing in the background. In her state of shock, Myles could barely process what was happening. "The only thing I hear from Taylor is just, 'Will you...' I still stick to the fact that he didn't say anything. He's on one knee, and I go, 'Wait.' I couldn't process. So I was like, 'Wait, are we not going to the birthday party?' And he goes, 'Babe, you got to say yes. You got to give me an answer.' I'm like, 'Well, yes, of course,'" she said.

Despite the chaotic lead-up, Myles wasn't entirely surprised by the proposal. She noted that Place's inability to keep secrets had hinted at his intentions. "A big reason why I think he proposed sooner than I thought was because he can't keep a secret to save his life and I love that. I mean, marry a man that can't keep anything from you," she said.

The couple's love story began in December 2023 when a mutual friend introduced them. At the time, Myles was cautious about getting her hopes up, having experienced heartbreak in previous relationships. "I was getting to the point where I knew I couldn't settle for somebody. Just too many situations in my life that I knew I'd rather be happy by myself," she explained to People.

However, Place quickly proved to be different. His genuine care and support became evident when he FaceTimed Myles' grandmother while she was in hospice. After the call, her grandmother gave her blessing, saying, "Don't mess this one up."

Place's commitment was further solidified when he attended the funeral of Myles' grandmother, meeting most of her family for the first time in such a vulnerable moment. This act of support deeply touched Myles. "I've always had to be by myself. And this was the first funeral that he was like, 'If you allow me to come, I want to be there for you because that's what you do.' And I was like, 'You are the first person that has ever stepped up and said it,'" she shared with People.

For Myles, Place represents a sense of home and security. "Everything else in the world when we're together just doesn't matter. No matter how stressed, or busy, or whatever is going on, there's this warmth and a home feeling without being home," she said.

The couple has set their wedding date for October 2025, with Place planning to relocate to Nashville. Coinciding with her engagement news, Myles released a new single titled "That's What You Get with Me" on Aug. 27. Interestingly, she wrote this song to "manifest" her ideal partner before meeting Place, describing it as "a moment of being very vulnerable, and ready, and being like, 'This is what you get with me. I'm not perfect. But man, my heart is bigger than you can think, and it will always love you.'"