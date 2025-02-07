There’s another country baby on the way! Koe Wetzel and his girlfriend Bailey Fisher are expecting their first child together. The “High Road” singer’s girlfriend announced the exciting news on Instagram on Jan. 31 with a carousel of photos showing off her pregnancy belly.

“Our sweetest blessing. Just over halfway with baby girl,” Fisher captioned the post, which included photos of Wetzel and Fisher holding a sonogram. In one image, the “Good Die Young” singer could be seen resting his hand on Fisher’s belly, while other photos showed the couple holding an adorable pair of tiny brown baby shoes with pink roses on top.

On her Instagram Stories, Fisher shared photos of the soon-to-be parents sharing the big news with loved ones, including a photo of Wetzel embracing another man, believed to be his father. Overtop the image, she wrote, “big pop finding out his baby is having a baby.” In another update, the expectant mom joked that she was “clearly feeding two” as she shared a photo of her large meal, which included eggs, bacon, toast, and potatoes.

The pregnancy announcement was met with plenty of excitement, with many of Fisher’s followers congratulating her. One person wrote under the post, “Awww congratulations!! What an exciting time of life to be in! Girls are so fun!” Singer Austin Meade added, “Congrats and welcome to the tour bus baby crew.” A third person commented, “So so so excited for y’all! Gonna be the sweetest baby.”

Wetzel hasn’t shared the pregnancy news to his own account at this time. The 32-year-old Texas-born country star has notably kept much of his relationship and personal life out of the spotlight amid his rising career, and it’s unclear when exactly he and Fisher began dating. According to Country Chord, the pair have had an on-and-off relationship since at least 2014, and it seems they have been consistently dating since at least 2019, per social media posts.

News that Wetzel will soon be stepping into fatherhood comes after the singer alluded there to “great” things to come in 2025. Marking the start of a new year on Jan. 7, Wetzel shared a photo from his recent hunting trip, writing, “2025 is off to a great start! Happy New Year yall!”

Wetzel is currently in the midst of his Damn Near Normal tour. Following a performance in San Antonio, Texas on Feb. 7, the singer is set to travel to Arizona, California, Illinois, Ohio, and more. His tour will also take him to Australia before wrapping with a show at the Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Canada on Aug. 10.