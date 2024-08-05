Country Music Singer Opens up About His Pill Addiction: Cody Hibbard Shares His Journey

Cody Hibbard's rebellious spirit nearly cost him his life. In a new interview with PEOPLE, the country music star describes his personality as always being one of doing things the opposite of what he's told or encouraged to do. While most things have not necessarily led him astray, he was inspired to join the continued Marines before changing his mind and accepting an invitation to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. While there, he suffered a shoulder injury. Two surgeries later, he found himself dependent upon prescription pills.

"I got on pain medication from the first surgery, and I got easily hooked," Hibbard explained. "I wanted more and needed more and didn't think something a doctor would give you would be something that bad."

He left the Naval Academy to attend another school. But his dependency on pain medication left with him, and he realized he was addicted. "I was doing a lot of it behind people's backs," he said. "I was really good at hiding things. I remember waking up in the hospital. My friends had just dropped me off at the front steps of the emergency room. They must have got scared and drove off. I knew I had a problem."

While battling an addiction, he found an escape in music. Hibbard released his first EP, Memory and a Dirt Road in January of 2020. He followed it up with his self-titled Cody Hibbard EP. he's currently promoting his new project, Long Ride in a Short Bed. The album is deeply personal where he sings about his addiction and losing his faith along the way.

"''Kill the Messenger' is my song about how I got so mad at my religion," Hibbard says of Long Ride in a Short Bed. "I had spent most of my life following a pastor that ended up doing some really bad stuff, and so that's where the symbolism comes in on that song. I had to really dig down deep and, in my mind, I wanted to ask myself if I wasted all that time going to Bible studies and church camps?"

He says he eventually "quit pills cold turkey" 10 years ago when he found out his ex was pregnant with his first child. It gave him a newfound purpose. "I took some pills, and I was drinking whatever I had. I was behind on every single bill. My ex had wanted to leave me. I was a young father, and I was trying to pay for whatever took care of our daughter. And I'll admit it — I didn't care. I lost my first house. I thought the repo man was after me. I thought the cops were after me because I was behind on my bills. I didn't know how any of that worked."