Country Music Legend’s Son Was Hospitalized for Extreme Pain

Lorrie Morgan and Jesse Keith Whitley’s son is opening up about a medical issue that landed him in the hospital. The situation made him reflect on his life after a period of feeling lost and stagnant.

His son, who also shares the same name as his father, revealed the medical crisis in a Facebook post. He shared the news three days after Christmas 2025, which has garnered over 1.5k likes.

“A month ago today I was in a pretty rough spot health wise and faith wise. I asked for a sign to make sure I was doing what I was put here to do and if I was on the right path. That night, I ended up in the emergency room. It was serious. Me being me on the way I wanted to get it out of the way so we could throw down for some football and cooking with cold beers and some cocktails. That wasn’t going to be the case, I was literally bed ridden for a solid 7 maybe 8 days. I was in the worst pain of my life,” he wrote in part.

As it turns out, he was dealing with pancreatitis, which is defined as inflammation of the pancreas, where digestive enzymes attack the organ itself, causing severe upper abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting, and can be short-lived or long-lasting.

The experience, he says, turned him closer toward his faith. “I turned to my faith and prayed that God would give me the strength to best the demon that’s taken so much from me through my life. I said out loud “God help me back on the your road and I will never stray from you again,” he added. He says he’s recovered, back in the gym, and is completely sober as a result.