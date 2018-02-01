CMT’s New Reality Show, ‘Music City,’ Offers a Sneak Peek at Upcoming Series

Fans are already getting excited about next month’s new CMT reality show, Music City, which follows five cast members: Kerry, Rachyl, Jessica, Jackson, and Alisa, as they pursue their dreams in Nashville.

The docu-series, created by The Hills and Laguna Beach producer Adam DiVello, will show not only how the five young adults try to find success in country music, but the affects — good and bad — on their personal lives in the process.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They’re cool, sexy, fun, ambitious, confident, and, above all, deeply authentic adults,” the network shares of the new show (quote via People). “Entering the next chapter of their lives, they’re faced with real choices that carry real stakes for their careers, their relationships, and their futures, as they navigate the rocky road on the journey of self-discovery.”

For DeVillo, the chance to produce Music City was the opportunity to combine two of his favorite things: music and telling stories.

“Music has always played a huge role in the storytelling process of my past series,” DiVello says in a statement, “and with ‘Music City,’ we’ll take that element to another level, as we document the real-life struggles, heartaches, and drama of those chasing their dreams of stardom. Nashville is such an exciting city and I can’t wait to share with the world the stories of this incredibly talented cast we’ve put together.”

“‘Music City’ will spotlight a group of young artists as they grapple with love, life and the pursuit of their dreams through the incomparable lens of the creator of some of the most memorable series of the last 20 years,” adds Frank Tanki, General Manager of CMT and TV Land.

In the above clip, the five cast members show there are plenty of personal consequences for following their passion, especially as they try to balance the needs of their loved ones with life on the road.

Music City will premiere on March 1 at 10:00 PM ET on CMT.

Photo Credit: CMT