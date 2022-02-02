CMT Music Awards 2022 Get a New Date After Being Bumped by Grammys

CMT and CBS finally announced a new date for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which will be the first CMT ceremony to air on CBS. The fan-voted awards show will air on Monday, April 11, live from Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. There will also be performances from other locations around Music City. The show was delayed after the Grammys took over April 3.

In addition to bringing the show to a wide audience on CBS, the ceremony will also be available to stream live on Paramount+. The streaming service will also carry the ceremony on-demand after it airs. There will also be an extended “director’s cut” that will air later on CMT and other ViacomCBS platforms.

“It’s official: Our three-hour Nashville extravaganza will be live on CBS on April 11 for the first time as part of the Network’s biggest month of music ever,” Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin, and Leslie Fram, the executive producers on the show, said in a statement Tuesday. “Expect the most unforgettable CMT Music Awards yet, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City.”

“The biggest and best moments in music are coming to CBS this April,” Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events & Alternative Programming for CBS, added. “The CMT brand is preeminent in the world of country music, and we are thrilled that their team was able to coordinate a new date to bring this marquee event for television to CBS, and maximize the power of the ViacomCBS universe behind it.”

The 2022 CMT Music Awards ceremony was originally scheduled for April 3. However, CBS and CMT were forced to change their plans after the Recording Academy postponed the 2022 Grammy Awards until April 3. The show was also moved from the recently-renamed Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but it was moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Grammys will also air on CBS, with comedian Trevor Noah hosting.

The CMT Music Awards launched in 1967 as the Music City News Awards. In 2002, the show moved to 2002 and has been called the CMT Music Awards since 2005. ViacomCBS decided to move the show to CBS after the Academy of Country Music Awards left CBS. Beginning this year, the ACM Awards will stream on Amazon’s Prime Video, making it the first major American awards show to only be available on a streaming platform.