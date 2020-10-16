2020 CMT Music Awards Announce Quarantine Video of the Year Category

In response to this unprecedented year, the CMT Music Awards have added an unprecedented category for the 2020 ceremony, announcing the addition of Quarantine Video of the Year. The 10 nominees are artists who found unique ways to create music videos amid the coronavirus pandemic, ranging from fully produced studio songs to at-home parodies. Fans can vote for their favorite entry in the category beginning Friday, Oct. 16 until Tuesday, Oct. 20 by swiping up on CMT’s Instagram Story. Watch each of the nominated videos ahead, and see who wins when the 2020 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

Big & Rich, "Stay Home" Big & Rich's music video for their quarantine anthem "Stay Home" features duo members John Rich and Big Kenny video calling each other, both performing the upbeat song from their respective abodes. There are also a number of clips from fans, most of whom are holding homemade signs reading, "Stay home."

Brad Paisley, "No I in Beer" Brad Paisley was one of the artists who fully embraced virtual connection during quarantine, dropping in on his fans' Zoom calls and sharing a number of at-home performances. The music video for his single "No I in Beer" features Paisley's fans from around the world as well as some of his famous friends, all singing along and tipping one back.

Carly Pearce, "It Won't Always Be Like This" Carly Pearce's studio sessions video for her song "It Won't Always Be Like This" was actually released in December, but the message of the song's title is an easy one to translate to our collective current experience.

Charlie Worsham and friends, "With A Little Help From My Friends" Charlie Worsham called friends Billy Justineau, Molly Tuttle, Rachel Loy, Jillian Jacqueline, Tucker Wilson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Leigh Nash, Fancy Hagood, Lucie Silvas, John Osborne & Sadler Vaden

for this cover of The Beatles' "With A Little Help From My Friends," an impressive layering of instruments and vocals all done virtually.

Dave Haywood and Kelli Cashiola, "Just Another Day in Quarantine" Lady A's Dave Haywood and wife Kelli wrote their own version of Phil Vassar's "Just Another Day in Paradise," which they changed to "Just Another Day in Quarantine." Filmed at their home, the couple's spot-on video shares a look at their lives in quarantine, which includes Zoom dates, sanitized trips to the grocery store and a lot of alcohol. View this post on Instagram An update from The Haywood's during quarantine 🤠🤪🥃 #quarantine #stayhome @philvassar @kellicashhay A post shared by Dave Haywood (@davehaywoodla) on Apr 20, 2020 at 6:11pm PDT

Dolly Parton, "When Life Is Good Again" Leave it to Dolly Parton to succeed in making us all feel better, if only for a few minutes. Her recently-released song "When Life Is Good Again" is a soothing imagination of a day in the future when it's safe to resume favorite activities, which for Parton include sailing, taking a walk in the park and drinking with friends.

Granger Smith, "DON'T COUGH ON ME!" Granger Smith went the comedic route for his quarantine entry, utilizing some movie magic and lots of action figures for his video for "DON'T COUGH ON ME!," a song praising staying home that includes the lyrics "Don't cough on me, grooooss / Don't cough on me, grooooss."

Luke Combs, "Six Feet Apart" Luke Combs' sentimental "Six Feet Apart" longs for a day when that space will no longer be required, though the live acoustic music video was filmed with the singer and two guitar players sitting that very distance from each other. "I ain't had much else going on / So I sat down and wrote this song," Combs sings before launching into a description of things he misses.

Tenille Townes and friends, "Lean On Me" Tenille Townes enlisted her friends Abby Anderson, Kassi Ashton, Keelan Donovan, Alex Hall, Adam Hambrick and Caylee Hammack to cover Bill Withers' "Lean On Me," which began with Townes strumming a guitar and singing before her fellow artists joined in.