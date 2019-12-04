‘CMA Country Christmas’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

With December officially in full force, many networks have already begun getting out their Christmas specials. ABC will be the next to do so on Tuesday night when the CMA Country Christmas special airs. Viewers can catch the two-hour show on Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. For those who can’t catch the show live, most on-demand providers will have the special at a later time. For those who stream, ABC.com will have the special for those with subscriptions.

Trisha Yearwood will serve as the host of the event. She admitted when speaking with PopCulture.com and other media that there will be some nerves when she gets out and hosts.

“I think a little nervousness is good,” Yearwood shared. “There’s this line in ‘Every Girl in This Town’ that says, ‘You got this baby, so what if you don’t?’ I think that we all have that thing. I don’t know, you probably do too. Hopefully you do. You think everyone’s going to figure out, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.’ There’s that moment where you do what you do, that you think, ‘Do I really know and why am I here?’

She went on to say that she has “supreme confidence” in herself, but that there’s always that fear of messing up.

“I think the biggest thing is being comfortable in front of a crowd,” Yearwood explained. “I know it sounds crazy, because what I do for a living is seen by people, but I’m an introvert, which is hard to probably believe. So singing in front of an audience and talking to an audience was something I only had to learn to be comfortable doing. And the cooking show has really helped me because it’s not scripted … I think I can be good on my feet that way just because I’ve done it a lot on the cooking show, that whole show is pretty much by the seat of your pants.”

#CMAchristmas is TONIGHT at 9|8c on ABC & I can’t wait to both host & perform holiday songs with amazing friends! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/vCWIZBkfJ3 — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) December 3, 2019

The special will feature many of country’s biggest stars performing some of the biggest holiday songs of the season. Along with Yearwood will be the likes of Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Brett Young, Chris Young and Tori Kelly.

This will be the 10th year the special has aired.