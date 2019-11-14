Maren Morris Shows off Baby Bump on CMA Awards Red Carpet

Maren Morris hit the red carpet ahead of the CMA Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville, showing off her baby bump in a stunning dress. It was baby blue in color, which was a fitting choice for the country star expecting a baby boy with husband Ryan Hurd.

The Texas native was accompanied by husband Ryan Hurd, who was in a black suit paired with an unbuttoned black shirt, black boots and a silver watch.

Morris first announced her pregnancy in October with a photo from a maternity shoot with Hurd in which Morris was wrapped in beige fabric while her husband wore a white T-shirt and jeans.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” she wrote. “See you in 2020, little one.”

In addition to the name of her album, Morris told Detroit radio station 99.5 WYCD that she thought she’d be having a baby girl because of the amount of women in her life.

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Oct 22, 2019 at 2:50pm PDT

“I grew up with one sister; my mom owns a hair salon,” she said. “So I was just always surrounded by women, and I have an affinity for them. There’s women in my band and my crew. I’ve never really had a male sibling or anything like that. So I had just felt like I’m going to have a girl because I’m constantly surrounded by women, and I put a record out this year called GIRL. And, nope, the test said it was a boy.”

On Nov. 11, the mom-to-be shared a video from a sonogram session, writing that her son had waved to her.

I got a wave today. 🥰👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/kFd39apSfV — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 11, 2019

Morris is nominated for six awards during the CMA Awards including Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for her album Girl. She’ll also be performing “Girl” in her first performance since announcing her pregnancy and will be included in the show’s history-making opening number with her supergroup, The Highwomen.