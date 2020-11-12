CMA Awards 2020: All the Winners From This Year's Show
The 2020 CMA Awards took place in Nashville on Wednesday night, bringing the country music family together in one room for the first time this year. The show was held at Music City Center this year rather than its usual venue of Bridgestone Arena, with nominees and their guests at socially distanced tables inside the designated room.
While the show's setup was different than normal, there were still winners to be had, with Maren Morris taking home the most trophies of anyone this year with three wins. Luke Combs followed her with two, and Eric Church earned the coveted Enteratainer of the Year award. Scroll through to see who else was a winner this year.
Single of the Year
"10,0000 Hours" - Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
"Beer Never Broke My Heart" - Luke Combs
"Bluebird" - Miranda Lambert
"The Bones" - Maren Morris
"I Hope" - Gabby Barrett
Song of the Year
"Bluebird" - written by Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert, performed by Miranda Lambert
"The Bones" - written by Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz, performed by Maren Morris
"Even Though I'm Leaving" - written by Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher, performed by Luke Combs
"I Hope You're Happy Now" - written by Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton, performed by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
"More Hearts Than Mine" - written by Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland, performed by Ingrid Andress
Music Video of the Year
"10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
"Bluebird" - Miranda Lambert
"Homemade" - Jake Owen
"I Hope You're Happy Now" - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
"Second One to Know" - Chris Stapleton
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Ilya Toshinskiy
Derek Wells
Musical Event of the Year
"10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
"Be A Light" - Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
"The Bones" - Maren Morris with Hozier
"Fooled Around and Fell in Love" - Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
"I Hope You're Happy Now" - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Album of the Year
Heartache Medication - Jon Pardi
Never Will - Ashley McBryde
Old Dominion - Old Dominion
What You See Is What You Get - Luke Combs
Wildcard - Miranda Lambert
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie and Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
