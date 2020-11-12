CMA Awards 2020: All the Winners From This Year's Show

The 2020 CMA Awards took place in Nashville on Wednesday night, bringing the country music family together in one room for the first time this year. The show was held at Music City Center this year rather than its usual venue of Bridgestone Arena, with nominees and their guests at socially distanced tables inside the designated room.

While the show's setup was different than normal, there were still winners to be had, with Maren Morris taking home the most trophies of anyone this year with three wins. Luke Combs followed her with two, and Eric Church earned the coveted Enteratainer of the Year award. Scroll through to see who else was a winner this year.