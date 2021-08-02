Chris Young Announces Famous Friends Tour 2021

✖

Chris Young is getting ready to hit the road, announcing his Famous Friends Tour 2021 on Monday, Aug. 2. The tour will play 13 arena and amphitheater dates during its run, which begins on Oct. 21 in Little Rock, Arkansas before wrapping on Dec. 5 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Young will be supported by Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark on the trek. "Everybody’s been asking me when’s the tour announce - well now you have your answer and I couldn’t be more excited about it," Young shared in a statement. "I’m pumped to be able to share some of this new music on tour!" Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, Aug. 6 at chrisyoungcountry.com. All shows will comply with local COVID-19 guidelines.

The Famous Friends Tour 2021 will support Young's album Famous Friends, which will be released on Aug. 6. "I'm honored to give new music to people, and I hope people love it half as much as I loved the process of creating it," the singer recently told PEOPLE. "For me, this album feels like I'm putting my arms around a whole lot of my friends and letting them all get to be a part of it. So it's one of the reasons why I'm so pumped about it."

The album's title track, a collaboration with Kane Brown, recently went to No. 1, giving Young his 12th chart topper. The project also includes collaborations with Lauren Alaina, who guests on "Town Ain't Big Enough," and Tenpenny, who sings on "At the End of a Bar." See Young's full list of tour dates below.

October 21 — Little Rock, AR First Security Amphitheater+

October 22 — New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheater+

October 23 — Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie#

November 4 — Rapid City, SD Summit Arena at The Monument+

November 5 — Rochester, MN Mayo Civic Center Arena+

November 6 — Bemidji, MN Sanford Center+

November 11 — Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre+

November 12 — Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane’s River Center+

November 13 — Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheater+

November 18 — Green Bay, WI Resch Center+

November 19 — Coralville, IA Xtream Arena+

November 20 — Dekalb, IL Northern Illinois University – Convocation Center+

December 5 — Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena^

+ with Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark

# with Mitchell Tenpenny, Matt Stell and Callista Clark

^ with Payton Smith