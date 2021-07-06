Chris Young Has ‘No Words’ After Kane Brown Collaboration ‘Famous Friends’ Reaches No. 1

✖

Chris Young and Kane Brown's star power paid off, with their duet "Famous Friends" officially topping the country music charts. Young celebrated the achievement with an Instagram post this week, sharing a selfie in which he excitedly held up one finger for the camera.

"Finding out you have the number one song in Country Music is such a crazy feeling," he wrote, recalling that his career started with three singles that peaked at No. 37, No. 52 and No. 37 again. "If you had asked me if I ever thought I’d be celebrating my 12th number one… just wow… no words," he continued. "@kanebrown_music so proud to share this one with you brother!" Young went on to thank "anyone reading this," his co-writers Corey Crowder and Cary Barlowe and "all of Country Radio for sending this one to the top!!!"

"Famous Friends" was originally released in November and Young and Brown recently performed the song together during the CMT Music Awards in June. "We were just kind of trying to find a different angle from the back home vibe and who I grew up with," Young told PopCulture.com of writing the song. "And it's like, it'd be really cool if you're like, 'I got famous friends that you might never heard of, but when I go back home, they're famous in this hometown.' I love that angle on that idea of a song. So the fact that we got it written, thought it was cool, sent it and then like, 'Hey Kane, do you want to be on this?' And he thought it was cool."

"Famous Friends" will appear on Young's upcoming album of the same name, which will be released on Aug. 6. "This song has really made a name for itself with how much people love it," the Tennessee native told PEOPLE. "Going into the album launch right here in the heat of the summer with a song that's becoming one of the songs of the summer, it made a lot of sense to call this Famous Friends."

Young addedthat he hopes fans will "hear how much of me went into this record." "I'm honored to give new music to people, and I hope people love it half as much as I loved the process of creating it," he said. "For me, this album feels like I'm putting my arms around a whole lot of my friends and letting them all get to be a part of it. So it's one of the reasons why I'm so pumped about it."