It’s been revealed that Chris Stapleton is putting out a song with Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, and fans are pumped for it.

Sheeran took to Instagram recently to share the track listing and guest stars of his next album, No.6 Collaborations Project.

Among those is a track titled “Blow,” which features Mars and Stapleton. After the news was shared, fans of the country star quickly took to social media to share how incredibly excited they are to hear the song.

“Ed Sheeran has a song with flipping Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton!? Was this made specifically for me or what?” one fan jokingly asked.

“Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton= something I can get behind,” another person tweeted.

Bruno Mars Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton!?!? I’m not ready! https://t.co/3nfL1uDW6v — Rosalinda Avalos (@A_Rosalinda_97) June 18, 2019

“Ed Sheeran. Bruno Mars. And Chris Stapleton all on the same song… Interesting,” someone else said.

“Ed Sheeran is making a song with Chris Stapleton. That’s it guys. The music industry is over. We’ve peaked,” one other fan quipped.

a new Ed Sheeran track with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton…. pic.twitter.com/7bGfxeZMGD — michelle cap (@mindofmich) June 18, 2019

“Chris Stapleton is really hopping on the pop collaboration trend,” a Twitter user pointed out, adding, “In the last year he’s already collaborated with Justin Timberlake and Pink, and now he’s gonna be on Ed Sheeran’s newest album on a song with Bruno Mars.”

“So Ed Sheeran is doing a song with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton. My inner self can’t handle that,” one last fan commented.

Ed Sheeran is releasing an EP which he collaborated with Khalid, Meek Mill, Eminem, Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton, Travis Scott, and Chance the Rapper?!?! BOYYYYYY TAKE ALL MY MONEY 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Jesus Mejia (@jaysoosmejia) June 18, 2019

Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project will be released on July 12. In addition to Mars and Stapleton, it also features Travis Scott, Cardi B, Eminem, 50 Cent, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Young Thug, Ella Mai and Skrillex.

Two tracks from the album have already been released: “I Don’t Care” featuring Justin Bieber and “Cross Me,” featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock.