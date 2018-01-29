Chris Stapleton Announces 2018 All-American Road Show Tour With Marty Stuart, Brent Cobb

Chris Stapleton is extending his All-American Road Show Tour into 2018! The recent three-time GRAMMY winner just announced he will kick off the new leg of his tour on June 16, with Marty Stuart joining Stapleton, as well as Brent Cobb, who also toured with Stapleton in 2017.

Stapleton won all three GRAMMY Awards he was nominated for at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, held on Sunday, Jan. 28. The singer won Best Country Song, for “Broken Halos,” Best Country Album, for From a Room: Volume 1, and Best Country Solo Performance, for “Either Way, from From a Room: Volume 1.

“We always try to make records as good as we can,” Stapleton said after winning Best Country Album. “This is a testament to that. Thank you to everybody who works so hard for us.”

Stapleton will also join the Eagles for a date on their North American Tour. The singer will perform with the Eagles on June 23, in Arlington, Texas.

Dates for Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour are listed below. Ticket and venue information can be found on his website.

All-American Road Show Tour Dates:

June 16 — Brandon, Miss.

June 22 — Rogers, Ark.

June 28 — Darien Center, N.Y.

June 29 — Philadelphia, Pa.

June 30 — Mansfield, Mass.

July 13 — St. Louis, Mo.

July 19 — Spokane, Wash.

July 20 — Portland, Ore.

July 21 — Seattle, Wash.

July 26 — South Lake Tahoe, Nev.

July 27 — Sacramento, Calif.

July 28 — Mountain View, Calif.

Aug. 2 — Billings, Mont.

Aug. 3 — Missoula, Mont.

Aug. 4 — Boise, Idaho

Aug. 9 — Albuquerque, N.M.

Aug. 10 — Denver, Colo.

Aug. 11 — Salt Lake City, Utah

Aug. 16 — San Diego, Calif.

Aug. 17 — Anaheim, Calif.

Aug. 18 — Los Angeles, Calif.

Aug. 23 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Aug. 24 — Gilford, N.H.

Oct. 4 — Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 5 — Indianapolis, Ind.

Oct. 6 — Chicago, Ill.

Oct. 11 — Charlotte, N.C.

Oct. 12 — Raleigh, N.C.

Oct. 13 — Bristow, Va.

Oct. 19 — Alpharetta, Ga.

Oct. 20 — Atlanta, Ga.

Oct. 25 — Columbia, S.C.

Oct. 26 — Knoxville, Tenn.

Oct. 27 — Lexington, Ky.

Nov. 2 — New York City

Nov. 3 — Charlottesville, va.