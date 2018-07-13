Chris Lane Describes ‘Different’ Approach Towards New Album

Chris Lane released his sophomore album, Laps Around the Sun, on July 13, and listeners will likely notice a sonic shift from Lane’s previous effort, 2016’s Girl Problems. According to the singer, that was intentional.

“These songs were a little bit different than the songs on the first record,” Lane told The Boot of his new tracks. “It’s not like we re-invented the wheel. I ultimately wanted songs that would take people places.”

While Girl Problems featured a myriad of influences, Lane wanted to take things closer to traditional country music on Laps Around the Sun.

“[On the first album], the music was a bit edgier, and had more of a range of sounds,” Lane recalled. “This one is a little more guitar-driven for the most part. That’s ultimately what I wanted this time around.”

“The first record I did was based a lot on feel, and this is based more on lyrics, and like I said, has more guitar-driven songs,” he added.

To achieve that sound, Lane recorded the album in the studio with a live backing band.

“I really enjoyed watching those guys get in there and do their thing, come up with parts on the spot,” he shared. “I know that’s kind of a standard way that people do it in Nashville, but it was one that I had never done before, so it was really cool to watch that happen.”

“You get a more organic sound,” he noted, “and a much different feel than when you do it instrument by instrument.”

The 33-year-old explained that his change in sound was partly influenced by the staying power of artists like Tim McGraw and Rascal Flatts, who he has opened for on tour, as well as Kenny Chesney.

“Chesney, McGraw, Rascal Flatts, all those guys found a way to record songs that are timeless,” he said. “[Their songs] have great messages, or … they just somehow feel right. Maybe the guitars are awesome — whatever it is. Everything about that style is what I’ve always loved.”

Lane added to Rolling Stone that it wasn’t exactly feasible for him to continue the vocal acrobatics he included on Girl Problems.

“The first time around I was literally figuring it all out,” he said. “Then I had to go out and sing that way every single night, and I realized that it wasn’t the best decision.”

Despite that difference, there are a few important qualities Lane carried over to his new album.

“I’ve never really been a serious person, but I always just wanted everything to be perfect,” he said. “I think for my first record, I based a lot of the songs on feel, as opposed to lyrical content. But this time around, I wanted both, and I wouldn’t settle for anything less.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring