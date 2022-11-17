Chase Rice Announces New Album, Reveals Cover Art Homage to Late Father

Chase Rice has officially announced a title and release date for his new album, which he's been teasing for some time now. I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go To Hell, Rice's sixth studio album, will be released on Feb. 10, 2023. In addition to the title and release date, Rice also unveiled the album's cover art, which is a vintage photo of his late father, Daniel. Check it out below.

"My dad was one of those good guys you read about – tough, hardworking, always helping other people out," Rice said of his father in an album press release. "I try to live my life in a way that would make him proud. I haven't always measured up to that, but I get closer to that man I want to be and the man he'd be proud of every single day." He added, "Making this album was a big step towards that musically, too. Not only is it the most vulnerable I've ever been, it's also a sound he'd enjoy listening to. I've always wanted to honor him by using this photo as an album cover, and I know this project is the one that deserves that. I can't wait for y'all to hear it."

The track listing for I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go To Hell is as follows:

"Walk That Easy" (Chase Rice, William Reames, Barton Davies, Jonathan Sherwood, Oscar Charles) "All Dogs Go To Hell" (Chase Rice, Joshua Miller, John Byron) "Way Down Yonder" (Chase Rice, Hunter Phelps, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Corey Crowder) "Key West & Colorado" (Chase Rice, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Blake Pendergrass, John Byron, Hunter Phelps) "Bench Seat" (Chase Rice) "Life Part Of Livin'" (Chase Rice) "Bad Day To Be A Cold Beer" (Chase Rice, Blake Pendergrass, John Byron, Justin Thomas) "Oklahoma" feat. Read Southall Band (Chase Rice, William Reames, Barton Davies, Jonathan Sherwood, Oscar Charles, Read Southall) "I Walk Alone" (Chase Rice, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge) "Sorry Momma" (Chase Rice, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson) "If I Were Rock & Roll" (Album Version) (Chase Rice) "Goodnight Nancy" feat. Boy Named Banjo (Chase Rice, Oscar Charles, Barton Davies, William Reames, Jonathan Sherwood) "I Hate Cowboys" (Chase Rice, Michael Hardy, Ross Copperman, Brad Tursi)

Previously, PopCulture.com spoke with Rice about working on the new album, which he confessed came with a lot of introspection. "I've done that on this record. I've gotten to a place where I've faced a lot of stuff that has been tough in my life — a lot of it's self-inflicted — but I've gone into a lot of that stuff. I've gone into some addiction, some losses, love lost; a lot of my personal life."

He added, "I think I'm at the place in my life now where I just want people to know who I really am as opposed to who they think I am. I think this record's a good start." I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go To Hell is now available for pre-order / pre-save HERE.