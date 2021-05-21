Chase Rice Teases Fans With New Music Amid Forthcoming Release for 'The Album' (Exclusive)

✖

Chase Rice is releasing the third installment to The Album on May 28 and is ready for fans to hear all three parts together. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture, the country music singer noted he feels this album is only the "tip of the iceberg" for what's to come in regards to his music and teased fans a bit on where he's planning on taking his sound. "I had The Album part I and II come out last year and then part III is coming out, which it will end up just being called The Album; it's all together now. I think this is the tip of the iceberg of where it's going to be going," Rice explained.

In fact, there's one song he points out that fans will have a chance to listen to here soon, titled "The Nights" "You hear a song like 'Nights' and it's just real, it's personal and that's gonna go there fully on my album following this album," the 35-year-old teased. The depth of "The Nights" dives deep to an emotional place fans aren't used to hearing from the singer, and to confirm that he's going to be doing more of that can only bring excitement to listeners as he continues to push out more music.

Since he delivered an entire album in three parts, he explained why he made the decision to do that noting because music-goers listen to tracks differently these days, he wanted to cater to that. "I really just wanted to put out less music more often, because people don't really listen to albums the same way that they used to, it's kind of on playlists or they'll just play it and go [...] but it's not like you get a CD and put it in and it's track-by-track, some people shuffle. So that's why I did it in parts [...] the first one had seven, the second had four, the third had four, and I wanted these songs to have their moment in the spotlight so people could really hone in on them and not be distracted by 50 songs coming out at one time," Rice detailed.

The country artist even revealed that most of the songs, excluding "Bedroom," were all written pre-pandemic. However, after 2020 struck, he gushed how ready he is to start churning music for fans and continue showing them a different side to the "Ready Set Roll" singer. Part III of The Album releases on May 28.