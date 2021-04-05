Charlie Worsham and Wife Kristen Welcome First Child, Son Gabriel

✖

Charlie Worsham and his wife Kristen are officially parents, welcoming their first child earlier this month. Worsham used social media over the weekend to share the arrival of his son Gabriel Thomas, who was born on Thursday, April 1. "Easter arrived early for our family this year," he captioned a photo of baby Gabriel sleeping peacefully under a sign that read his name.

"Welcome young Gabriel Thomas Worsham, 6 pounds & 11 ounces of pure, miraculous love, born Thursday, April 1, at 3:38pm, to the soundtrack of Sinners Like Me," Worsham continued. "Gabe is sweet, peaceful and strong, like his mama. they’re both doing great, and i’m just a mess of overwhelming love and joy and pride." Kristen posted the same photo and shared that her son has "got a head full of hair, squishy cheeks and the sweetest soul...he’s heaven on earth!"

Worsham announced his wife's pregnancy in November in a video he shared with fans of himself performing a cover of Keith Urban's "Wasted Time." During the song, the singer held up a series of handwritten cards that read, "There is this one new project we're pretty dang excited about," before animated footage of a story carrying a bundle that read "Coming soon!" appeared on the screen. That was followed by a clip of Worsham and Kristen holding a sign that read, "We're expecting a baby!" And another of Worsham with a sign that read, "How 'bout THAT?!"

"Over the summer, @kristenworsham said something about how much she loved this song, and i thought what better reason to make a cover challenge," Worsham captioned the clip. "The past few months have made for one of the sweetest seasons of mine and Kristen’s life together, and we’re thrilled to share our news with the world."

Following the announcement, the "Could It Be" singer told PEOPLE that become a father is "by far the greatest gift of our 2020." "History books may define 2020 by division and struggle, but for us it has been a year that gave me and Kristen the gift of more time spent together than ever before," the 35-year-old said. "And by far the greatest gift of our 2020 has been the news of our new arrival in the spring of 2021."

"If this had happened any other year, chances are I wouldn't get to be around much to witness this miracle," he added. "Kristen is stepping into her new role with grace and beauty, and I feel so fortunate to get to embark on this adventure alongside her. The season ahead is going to be the sweetest and most important one of our lives, and we couldn't be more excited."