Charlie Daniels' Final On-Camera Interview to Air Friday

Days after it was reported that country legend Charlie Daniels had died, FOX Nation will reportedly air the late singer's final on-camera interview. Just weeks before his passing, Daniels sat down for an interview on The Pursuit! With John Rich in order to discuss his life and career. While the interview was originally scheduled to air in August, the air date for the special has since been moved up in light of Daniels' death.

John Rich's interview with Daniels for The Pursuit! With John Rich will now air on Friday on FOX Nation. The interview was conducted at the country singer's home in Mt. Juliet, TN on June 16. One of the most moving moments from their discussion came when Daniels shared some wisdom about living life and his own "pursuit" of happiness. "Pursuit of happiness -- freedom and pursuit of happiness go hand in hand together," Daniels explained. "Freedom to worship anyway you want to. Freedom to go anywhere you want to, do anything you want to, to say anything you want to. Right, wrong, indifferent, whatever. People don’t have to listen to you, but you’ve got a right to say it." He added, "That’s the pursuit of happiness. Being the person to reach your potential and be the person that God designed you that you could reach your potential to be. That, to me, is the pursuit of happiness. God, family, country, work. That’s my four principles."

(Photo: FOX News Channel & FOX Nation)

Not only did Daniels open up about some of the things that made him happiest in life, but he also discussed his relationship with God. Even though the late country singer battled many different hardships in his life such as cancer, he expressed that having a relationship with God is what really helped him get through it all. "If I didn’t have the Lord in my life, I couldn’t – I’d be -- I don’t know where I’d be. I really don’t know where I’d be," Daniels said. "And there’s been times in my life when I did not have the Lord in my life, and things would – bad things would happen, and I wouldn’t know – you know, you don’t know where to go, you don’t know what to do. But I learned what my motto nowadays is, we try to walk by faith and not by sight. Because right now, with all the stuff that’s going on around us, especially in our business – you know, we’re probably going to be the last business to open, because we’ve got to put people together."

Daniels passed away on Monday at the age of 83 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke, only a few weeks after he engaged in this interview with Rich. His publicist, Don Murry Grubbs, confirmed the news and said that details about funeral arrangements would be forthcoming. Daniels is survived by his wife Hazel and his son Charlie Daniels Jr.