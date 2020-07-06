Luke Combs Pays Tribute to Charlie Daniels Following Sudden Death at 83

✖

In light of the news that famed country crooner Charlie Daniels passed away at the age of 83, many figures in the country music scene have spoken out to pay tribute to the late entertainer. Luke Combs is one of the many country singers who has spoken out regarding Daniels' passing. On Twitter, the "When It Rains It Pours" singer posted a short and sweet tribute to Daniels that will surely resonate with everyone else who is currently mourning the loss of the legend.

Combs kept things straightforward with his tribute to Daniels. In his message, he shared that country music's "flag" will be flying at half-mast today in honor of the late singer. He ended his statement by writing "RIP Charlie Daniels." Combs' message definitely hit home for many of his followers, who responded to his tweet to share their own kind words about the singer. One fan even responded to Combs' tweet with, "Awww, I love his music!! He'll be very missed!! Hopefully heaven collected another angel!!"

The country music flag is flying at half mast today. RIP Charlie Daniels. — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) July 6, 2020

Combs is far from the only one who has taken to social media in order to pay tribute to Daniels. On Twitter, Carrie Underwood also penned a sweet tribute in honor of the late singer, who was perhaps best known for singing his 1979 hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." She wrote, "I’m sad for the world and for his family...but I’m smiling a little because the angel band in Heaven just got themselves one heck of a fiddle player...see you again, one day, sweet Charlie Daniels." Underwood also included a photo from the 2010 ACM Awards, during which she joined Daniels, John Fogerty, Miranda Lambert, and Brad Paisley for a rendition of "Travelin' Band."

Fellow country singer Tim McGraw also spoke out about the news of Daniels' passing. Like Underwood and Combs, he took to Twitter in order to express his thoughts on the singer's death. He also shared just how much of an influence Daniels had on his career. "Oh man, sad to hear about @CharlieDaniels passing…I grew up on his music... brilliant songs and smokin' records," he wrote. "And always, without fail, every time I had the pleasure of being around him, he was one of most genuine, kind and thoughtful folks I've ever run across." In a follow-up tweet, McGraw posted a clip of Daniels' rendition of "The Legend of Wooly Swamp," one of his favorite performances from the "#BeyondLegendary" country singer.