Luke Bryan Pays Tribute to 'True Patriot' Charlie Daniels Following Country Music Icon's Sudden Death

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Luke Bryan is paying tribute to "true patriot" Charlie Daniels, following the sudden death of the country music icon at the age of 83. On Monday, the news of Daniel's death was shared in a press release on the singer's website, with his representative stating that "doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke."

Upon learning the news, Bryan took to Twitter to memorialize the late legend, calling him a "hero." Bryan offered prayers for Daniel's family, and thanked him for all of his "contributions on and off the stage." Along with his message, Bryan also shared a photo of himself and Bryan singing together. Many of Bryan's followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, "Sorry to hear. He was one of a kind. Never heard one person who could fiddle like him. He could make it talk. 'The Devil went Down to Georgia' will always remind me of him when hearing that song. God Bless his family, friends, and fans. May God wrap his arms around them."

Just learning of the passing of this great man. What a hero. A true patriot, Christian, and country music icon. Prayers to his family. Thank you for all your contributions on and off the stage. God bless you Charlie Daniels. pic.twitter.com/BiQ4FlAlPc — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) July 6, 2020

Bryan is not the only country music star mourning Daniels' death, as a number of musicians have taken to social media to honor the late singer. "Oh man, sad to hear about [Charlie Daniels] passing," tweeted Tim McGraw. "I grew up on his music... brilliant songs and smokin' records. And always, without fail, every time I had the pleasure of being around him, he was one of most genuine, kind and thoughtful folks I've ever run across."

Additionally, actor Gary Sinise also issued a statement about Daniels' death, writing in a series of tweets, "Heard the very sad news of the passing of the legendary Charlie Daniels this morning. My heart goes out to his family & friends." Sinise went on to share that he not only "had the great good fortune of knowing Charlie" but also had the "true honor to have played with him a few times," including the opportunity to raise "funds to help veterans earn their degree at Nashville’s David Lipscomb University for Operation Yellow Ribbon in March 2012 where he gave me a great gift of a signed violin."

The actor added that the pair played together "again at the Kennedy Center for our Christmas Concert for the troops in Dec 2014." He concluded his statement, "My sincerest condolences to all impacted by this great loss. Rest In Peace my friend."