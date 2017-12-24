Charles Kelley Suffers Multiple Holiday Injuries During Exercise Mishap

Charles Kelley has suffered a broken foot and a related facial injury.

The Lady Antebellum member shared an Instagram video explaining his ordeal, which happened as he was exercising.

“So I broke my foot working out a little bit,” Kelley said. “I fractured it, so I got a shot…I passed out while getting my shot and fell face forward on the wall and the chair. Merry Christmas to me.”

He added in the caption, “What can go wrong will go wrong as they say. Been working out trying to get back in shape and lightly fractured my foot. Then this happened!”

Kelley’s wife, Cassie Kelley, also offered her insight on the situation by sharing a humorous clip about a mom freaking out about company arriving.

“…and then your husband breaks his foot and is couch-bound,” Cassie wrote, adding hashtags for “me” and “send help.”

There’s no word on how long Kelley will be off his feet, but his planned appearance and Lady A’s February LadyAID fundraiser might be altered.

He was set to hit the slopes for the event, known as the Snowmass Celebrity Ski Fest, but this foot fracture might shake those plans up.

