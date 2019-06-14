Charles Kelley Has Some Baby Advice for Brett Young

Brett Young is currently preparing to welcome his first child with wife Taylor, and the future first-time dad is looking for all the advice he can get when it comes to parenting.

During a recent number one party in Nashville, Young got a few tips on fatherhood from Lady Antebellum singer Charles Kelley, who told his “Here Tonight” co-writer that the first few months of parenthood are a major adjustment period.

“The first two weeks for me was so like, you’re just on such a high, what is happening,” Kelley shared. “It’s the next two months of like, we’re musicians, we’re used to sleeping in until 10 and that’s the biggest adjustment. But the truth is you adjust, and you grow up, and you learn how to just pivot and just change. I mean, I went from literally, me and my wife both, never waking up before 10 to waking up at 6 in the morning every morning and just getting used to it.”

Kelley and his wife, Cassie, share 3-year-old son Ward, so they’re pretty well-versed in all aspects of parenting a youngster at this point.

“It is what it is. It’s such beautiful thing,” Kelley continued. “It makes life so much more precious. It brought me closer to God than I thought I ever would be.”

Young and Taylor are expecting a daughter in early fall, and Young shared backstage at CMA Fest in Nashville that he and his wife have already received plenty of baby gifts from fans.

“We are getting some really cool baby gifts. I think the most popular thing has been personalized onesies,” he revealed. “People are coming up with clever little play on my lyrics, from, ‘You got me trying to catch my food’ instead of ‘catch my breath’ on a little bib or onesie. It’s all been really cute. We got some really fun little onesies that were play on old Kiss lyrics or Kiss album covers. People are getting pretty creative and keeping it very musical.”

“I think she has a little Ramones onesie now,” he added. “It’s pretty cool. Everybody’s been really, really fun about having the baby. It would be interesting if fans weren’t supportive and excited for us but we’re fortunate enough to have fans really fired up about it.”

Something else Kelley might be able to help Young with is balancing his career with fatherhood, though Young admitted that he doesn’t think he’ll be able to do much of that at the moment.

“I think as country artists, I think that’s why we appreciate the women in our lives so much,” he said. “My wife, she understands that right now it is as busy and as exciting as it’s ever been and so there isn’t a great balance. I do have to be gone all the time and there is a demand on my time that I really can’t change or affect right now. So I think the balance is that, depending on the person that you’re with and sharing your life with, you just don’t want to push their limits, and luckily for me, I’m with somebody that’s very understanding and supportive.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer