Carrie Underwood's Walk-in Closet Features Incredible Life-Hack

Back in June, Carrie Underwood marked the first day of summer by posing in a bikini from her CALIA by Carrie line. In the snap, Underwood donned a black and white CALIA bikini as she posed in front of a mirror in her closet. Not only did she give fans a look at one of the pieces from her own fashion line, but she also shared a game-changing hack in the process thanks to the washer and dryer that appeared in the background in her grand, walk-in closet.

Fans quickly noticed that in the background of Underwood's photo, there appeared to be a washer and dryer in her closet — the most incredible hack when it comes to doing laundry if there ever was one. Many of Underwood's fans promptly commented on the photo to let the singer know just how much they're envious of her set-up, with one Instagram user even writing, "Honestly the first thing I saw in this picture was a washer and dryer in your closet? That’s is kinda genius if you think about it!" Another user was in the same boat, as they wrote, "Love the suit but the real winner in this photo is her washer and dryer in her closet."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 20, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

In case you weren't already aware, Underwood has made a name for herself in the fitness world lately with her recently released book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life, and her athleisure line with CALIA. Back in December 2019, the "Before He Cheats" singer opened up about her CALIA fashion line, which she launched in 2015. During an interview with PEOPLE, Underwood explained that her line was not only designed to make women feel good, but also to help inspire those who want to work harder on their health.

"I've had several occasions where women would come through meet and greet lines and say, 'You inspired me,'" Underwood told PEOPLE. "They'd be wearing Calia head to toe, and they'd be like, 'You inspired me and I got into the gym. I started walking. I started changing my diet, and I feel so much better. I lost this much weight.'" She went on to describe exactly what she loves about working with CALIA, telling the publication, "It's fun being creative and it's fun making clothes that I love to wear. But then you see how people are using them in lives, and taking ownership over their health and feeling better about themselves."