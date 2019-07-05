Carrie Underwood Wraps up Overseas Cry Pretty Tour 360 With London Show

Carrie Underwood wrapped up the U.K. leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360 with a show in England’s capital, London. The singer reflected on the end of the overseas run with a photo of her final night.

“Wow, London!!! What a fun show to end our run here in the UK!” Underwood captioned the photo. “Thanks to all who came out to the shows, sang with us and made some memories! We felt so loved throughout this entire trip!!! See you all next time.”

Earlier in the week, the Oklahoma native hinted was already planning a return, after an unforgettable show in Manchester.

“Tonight was our first show ever in Manchester…it most certainly won’t be the last!” Underwood wrote alongside a series of pictures of the show. “Thanks for being incredible!”

Underwood kicked off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May, bringing along her husband, Mike Fisher, as well as 4-year-old son, Isaiah, and Jacob, who was 4-months-old.

“I must be a duck, calm on the surface and paddling like crazy underneath,” Underwood shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s definitely a different ballgame because [Jacob’s] so much younger than Isaiah was when I took him on the road. There’s a huge difference between four months and 11 months. I wasn’t feeding Isaiah in the middle of the night. It’s like he knows when I have a really busy morning or a ton of stuff to do the next day, because that’s the night that he’s going to be up like four or five times.”

Still, while it might be more work for her to travel with her family in tow, the 36-year-old feels incredibly grateful that she can have her children with her wherever she goes.

“It’s great that I have the kind of job where I can bring my kids with me,” Underwood said. “They’re around, and when I have to step away and go ‘Mommy has to go work,’ there’s a great support unit around me that, they got it.

“And then when I’m done, I come back and we do our best to make things as normal as possible and try to stick to some sort of schedule,” she continued. “This is our life, and I’m lucky that they get to be around.”

Underwood will enjoy a few months off before her Cry Pretty Tour 360 resumes stateside in September, with Runaway June and Maddie & Tae continuing to serve as her opening acts. Find dates at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Rich Fury