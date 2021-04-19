Carrie Underwood Teases 'Something Exciting' on the Way

✖

One day after her ACM Awards performance, Carrie Underwood is teasing a potential new project, posting a cryptic video on her social media channels on Monday, April 19. The four-second clip shows a close-up of Underwood, who is gazing at a pink butterfly she has cupped in her hands. Upbeat instrumental music plays as the singer examines the butterfly, and a colorful background behind her indicates a large production of some kind.

"I’m all aflutter with something exciting coming April 21," her caption read. Fans immediately began guessing what the Grammy winner might be teasing, with some instantly wondering whether Underwood is releasing new music. While possible, the idea is unlikely given that the country star's gospel album My Savior arrived less than one month ago, and her Christmas album, My Gift, was released in September. Another fan suggested that Underwood might be releasing a perfume, while someone else pointed out that Celine Dion has posted a similar video to her own social media accounts, leading to guesses about something Las Vegas-related, specifically a residency.

I’m all aflutter with something exciting coming April 21. pic.twitter.com/I8SdvNbEjy — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 19, 2021

Dion's video has a similarly whimsical nature to Underwood's, though her clip shows the Canadian star standing amid what looks like a giant gaming area before stepping onto a metallic ball. The singer's caption reads "A little teaser for a fabulous reveal on April 21. Stay tuned!" and is even more indication that her and Underwood's announcements have something in common, given that they were posted at nearly exactly the same time and have a similar appearance, not to mention the fact that the big reveal will arrive on the same day.

A little teaser for a fabulous reveal on April 21. Stay tuned!❤- Celine xx… Un petit avant-goût avant une fabuleuse annonce le 21 avril. À suivre !❤- Céline xx… pic.twitter.com/PfP3H23xM5 — Celine Dion (@celinedion) April 19, 2021

One fan in Dion's comments seemed to get to the bottom of the mystery, writing, "Ok guys, I’m pretty sure this is going to be a commercial for the new

@ResortsWorldLV featuring other artists to announce the upcoming headliners." Resorts World Las Vegas is a $4.3 billion, 3,500-room integrated resort coming to the Las Vegas strip in June that will feature over 40 food and beverage options, around 70,000 square feet of dedicated retail space, multiple clubs including Zouk Nightclub and AYU Dayclub, a casino floor, pool and spa and more, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

In addition, a 5,000 concert and entertainment venue at the resort is under construction and will not be open until the fall. In March, the Review Journal named Underwood, Dion, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan as possible headliners at the venue, The Theatre at Resorts World. Dion, who previously had a residency at The Colosseum, is expected to be the first resident headliner at Resorts World.