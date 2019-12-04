Carrie Underwood Takes Brad Paisley Muddin’ in Preview for Tonight’s ABC Special

As any CMA Awards viewer knows, you can always count on Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood to bring the charm to your TV screens. For Paisley’s very own Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special variety special, the two singers are bringing the country charm yet again.

While his special is set to air on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET, Paisley gave fans a sneak peek at one of the muddier moments from the program. In the short clip, the “Whiskey Lullaby” singer told Underwood, “Well, what I was thinking is we’d go around in this truck and we’d go muddin’.”

Underwood was very much into the idea. Although, when it came time to who would actually drive the truck, the two had a little difference of opinion. Ultimately, the “Before He Cheats” crooner took over driving duties, telling Paisley, “Hand over the keys, cowboy.” And fans will definitely have to tune in to see how their fun, mud-filled ride goes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on Dec 3, 2019 at 12:26pm PST

In an interview with Billboard, Paisley opened up about how much Underwood got into her role on the special. “I had no idea how that would go on paper. I had no clue there was this trailer park, screaming banshee, hillbilly, crazy woman inside,” he said about Underwood. “The funniest image to me is the stunt driver on hold on the sidelines, holding a blonde wig, ready to go if she’s not comfortable — and boy we didn’t need him. She was so fired up about doing this, and it was neat to watch her take the reins of something like this and really unleash that personality in a great way.”

Paisley and Underwood’s muddin’ ride isn’t the only thing that fans will get to see on the ABC special. Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special will also feature appearances by Kelsea Ballerini, Hootie & The Blowfish, the Jonas Brothers, and the host of The Bachelor franchise himself, Chris Harrison. Additionally, fellow country superstar Tim McGraw and football legend Peyton Manning will also appear on the program.

According to Billboard, the special not only focuses on Paisley, but also on the country music capital of the world, Nashville. Various parts of the show were filmed on the city’s Lower Broadway and the historic concert venue War Memorial Auditorium. When asked about the choice to film in Nashville, Paisley told Billboard, “I said, ‘I think L.A. and New York are represented on television. Wouldn’t it be neat to take one of America’s hottest, booming cities musically and creatively in so many ways, and put something on TV where we showcase the best of that, and show people on a TV special that Nashville is so cool?’”