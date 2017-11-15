Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Injured Wrist

Carrie Underwood broke her wrist after taking a fall outside her Nashville home on Nov. 10, and the singer used social media Wednesday to update fans on how she’s doing.

In a tweet, Underwood revealed that she underwent surgery for her injury, thanking the doctors, nurses and loved ones who have been helping to take care of her. After her fall, her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, traveled to Nashville to be by her side.

“I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great,” the singer wrote. “Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me.”

An initial report by the Tennessean shared that Underwood was treated and released from a hospital for a broken wrist, cuts and abrasions.

The singer tweeted Sunday that she would be “alright” and had “the best hubby in the world to take care of me.”

The injury forced her to cancel her performance at Nashville’s Country Rising benefit concert on Nov. 12, and she has also canceled a scheduled appearance at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 16, the Oklahoman reports. Underwood will be re-eligible for induction in 2018. The singer is scheduled to perform two shows at the Grand Ole Opry in December.

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer