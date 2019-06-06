Carrie Underwood Says ‘Southbound’ Music Video Is Coming Saturday, Reveals Teaser

Carrie Underwood‘s latest single, “Southbound,” is about to have a music video of its own, with the star announcing that the official clip for the song will be released on Saturday, June 8.

Underwood revealed the news with a teaser from the video, which was shot during a trip to a lake featuring the mom of two, her husband, Mike Fisher, and her Cry Pretty Tour 360 crew and tour openers, Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

The video features the group jumping off the dock, playing cornhole, drinking and hanging out by a pair of trailers, all interspersed with clips of Underwood performing the song in concert. Underwood and Fisher’s 4-year-old son, Isaiah, also makes a brief appearance in the teaser, squirting his mom with a water gun as he chases her on the grass.

Underwood previously opened up about the writing process for the song, which she penned with David Garcia and Josh Miller, when she discussed penning party songs for women.

“I don’t know if there was one specific line that was the hardest to write, but there was a song called ‘Southbound,’ that was kind of surprisingly hard to write for being just a fun light song,” she told CMT.com. “But because it was a fun party song it was interesting just to write it not from some [guy] singing it. It’s a lot easier to write a party song if you’re a guy.”

The second verse of the song finds Underwood talking about a character named Katie, who’s “dancing on the dock / and it’s only two o’clock.”

“We have this one character — her name’s Katie — and we were trying to say she’s had a little too much to drink, but we wanted to make sure Katie was still just having fun and it was respectable and it wasn’t [trashy],” Underwood explained of the line.

The rest of the track features nods to “redneck margaritas,” “gas station cheap sunglasses” and more, giving listeners an instant window into the world Underwood and her co-writers created in the song.

“It’s a party song about being at the lake, having a great time, and people are drinking redneck margaritas,” Underwood shared. “I’m not going to be like, ‘cutoff jeans,’ you know what I mean? There are certain lyrics that it’s like guys can get away with, and it’s easier. We had to spend a little more writing this fun song.”

“Southbound” serves as the opening number on Underwood’s current tour, with the energetic track getting the crowd off to a rousing start every night.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter